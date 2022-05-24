Editor
When serving as an Angels Camp Planning Commissioner in the 1980s, I learned about the social contract we all have with our government. No one likes government telling them what to do all the time. However, we all need government to keep the peace so we can go about our business and pursue happiness. A civil society finds ways to work on the tradeoffs between personal liberty and the common good. For example, I’ll accept speed limits if the police will enforce the noise ordinance. Good citizens respect police authority, and good government sees to the community’s well-being.
Our community’s well-being includes adequate “workforce housing,” a term I learned from Martin Huberty, candidate for District 3 Supervisor. Our attractive landscape, recreational opportunities and interesting historic legacy attract tourism, our most important economic driver. The downside is our workers compete for housing with vacation renters. Martin is actively looking for ways to provide housing opportunities without trodding on our property liberties, and I trust he’ll find incentives to address the housing shortage.
Another issue that aligns my interests with Martin is historic preservation. I am working with the Douglas Flat Community Center to maintain and preserve our historic schoolhouse, (douglasflatschoolhouse.com), which was featured in your paper last November 11, 2021. I contacted Martin, who helped raise awareness about it and list it as an attraction on the GO Calaveras! website. Martin respects things that define our Motherlode culture. His work with the Angels Museum demonstrates how much he recognizes the importance of maintaining our historic legacy, not just for our economy (as important as that is), but also for our sense of place.
I will be voting for Martin Huberty for District 3 Supervisor on June 7, and I hope you will too.
John H. Kramer
Vallecito