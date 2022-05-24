Editor
There’s an effort in this upcoming election for District 3 Supervisor to paint the constituency as an “us-versus-them” issue. The “us” being long term locals, and “them” being somewhat recent arrivals. In particular, I noticed Mr. Ralph Emerson’s Letter to the Editor (Enterprise, May 5 issue) and his public endorsement of one candidate. I also note Ted Shannon’s conspiracy theories opinion piece in the April 28 Enterprise issue.
The us-versus-them strategy is an age-old political strategy of infuriating one social segment by making them think they’re victims of grand conspiracies by another segment. Fascists used this strategy in our recent past to devastating consequences. Sadly, the strategy continues to work (“Those who cannot remember the past….” George Santayana). We’ve seen it used of late in national and state politics. Now, the strategy has filtered down to Calaveras politics.
Supporters in one supervisor’s camp are promoting the “us-versus-them” strategy to paint their opponent as an outsider. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Martin Huberty’s family roots in Calaveras go back some 150 years–much, much further than his opponent’s. Martin himself spent much of his youth in Calaveras and has gone back-and-forth to it over the years as he pursued higher education and a nationally/internationally acclaimed career. You might say Martin has lived the “think globally, act locally” mindset. How can a person gain these valuable experiences by never leaving their home?
A number of years ago, Martin “opted” to return to Calaveras for good, buying and renovating one of our oldest historical structures to live in. Now, Martin wants to bring his wealth of knowledge to bear on our county’s problems. Martin doesn’t pretend to know all the solutions to every Calaveras problem. Those problems are complicated, but Martin wants to use his hard-earned education and experience to build coalitions and seek consensus. Martin doesn’t want solutions that will benefit one sector of our economy at the expense of the rest of us.
Please, don’t fall victim to transparent strategies to divide-and-conquer. I urge you to unite with me behind Martin Huberty for District 3 Supervisor.
Marjorie Maloney
Arnold