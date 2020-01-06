‘CAMMIES’ award show to celebrate local musicians at Met

The first annual CAMMIES Calaveras Arts and Music Awards show will be honoring local artists, musicians, bands, performing arts groups and producers at the Metropolitan, 59 Main Street in San Andreas on Jan. 11.
Hosted by the Copperopolis-based Creative Community Cooperative (CCC), the black tie (optional) gala event kicks off at 7 p.m. with a red-carpet entrance photo opportunity, no-host cocktail reception and social hour. At 8 p.m., a presentation will lead to the recognition, awards and entertainment, and an “after party full of surprises” at 11 p.m. will follow performances from local artists Charlie Brechtel, Johnny Gunn and The Blonde Tells.
The CCC is a digital chamber of commerce focused on the gig economy, according to event promoter Richard Varrasso.
“This is for new age type business,” Varrasso said of the CCC. “Anybody who supports being creative, especially in dance studios, Murphys School of Music, rock bands, theater people who are actors, but also roadies, sound and light technicians that support these efforts that a lot of people may not recognize.”
Varrasso said he has hosted several big names in Copperopolis and has more than 25 years of music industry and awards show experience in the Bay Area.
“I used to manage rockstars, so I’ve had a lot of experience with award shows,” Varrasso said. “I decided that we needed an award show to ingratiate the talent we have here.”
Beyond recognizing 2019 music happenings in the tri-county area (Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties), Varrasso hopes the CAMMIES will improve networking opportunities for tri-county artists to get shows locally and as far as Sacramento and the Bay Area.
“The main thing about the music scene is the networking, and having the outlets will bring people together to trade business cards and get recognized for what they do,” Varrasso said.
A booking agent, two band managers and a publicist will be at the show, Varrasso said.
The event will be taped live for television broadcast on the CCC’s community public station and on its YouTube channel. There will be live internet radio transmitting on two local music stations: BIC Worldwide Radio and copperopolis.rocks.
The Met will offer a bar and appetizer service.
Advance tickets priced at $11 are available on EventBright until Jan. 7.
Tickets are $20 at the door.