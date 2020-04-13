The following news release was issued by the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.
If you Grew it, Drew It or Sewed it
Virtual Competition...
General Information
This special competition is open to students who are in preschool through the 6th grade. Photos must be sent to the fairgrounds by May 6, 2020. Please email photos to vendor@frogtown.org.
Class 1 – Hobbies .. includes woodworking, texttiles latch hook rugs, jewelry, cross stitch, Lego creations, photos
Class 2 – Arts & Crafts .. includes pencil drawings, oil paintings, water colors, pen & Ink drawings, ceramics, bird houses, wind chimes and more.
Class 3 -School Projects .. includes missions, pyramids, State reports, Family History reports and book reports.
Class 4- Science Projects .. includes observation and experiment projects
Class 5 - Horticulture, potted plants, garden plants and more.
Please include the following information:
Name: _____________________________
Class:______________________________
Mailing Address: _____________________________