Five-year-old Nolan Moncrief of the Gustine Frog Team took home the gold in Sunday’s Frog Jump Finals, with his frog “Old Papa” jumping a total of 19 feet and 1/4 of an inch, outjumping the 49 other competitors by over a foot.
His win continues a streak of young champions, as last year’s winner, Bria Heintz, of the Calaveras Frog Jockeys, was only 7 years old when her frog “Firefly” jumped 20 feet and 1 inch.
This year, second place went to her father, Layne Heintz, with a total jump of 17 feet, 9 and 1/4 inches by frog “Soggy Peso.” In third, jumpers Nicole Moncrief, of the Gustine Frog Team, and Dan Fisher, of the West Coast Hoppers, tied with the exact same jump of 17 feet, 3/4 of an inch.
On the Frog Jump stage, family members surrounded the Moncrief, popping open a bottle of champagne before the win was officially announced. The young champion, who had his face painted as a bright green frog, proudly climbed up on the winner’s green velvet throne, grinning and posing for photos with his cousin, Alaina Borelli, who also jumped her frog Bella in the competition.
The Gustine Frog Team has multiple generations of frog jumpers—the Borrellis, Fasanos, and Moncriefs—who are all related through blood or marriage. Decades of frog jumps seem to have cemented their place in the sport, especially after the team was featured in an episode of the Netflix show “We Are the Champions” in 2020.
In the competition on Sunday, two Fasano women, both in their 80s, jumped frogs alongside their younger kin, with 84-year-old Lillian placing fifth.
The youngest generation of the Gustine Frog Team seemed just as happy with Moncrief’s success, as the young champion attempted to pick up a trophy that was almost taller than he was.
When asked how it felt to be the champion, Moncrief bashfully declined to give a comment, but did exuberantly say that his favorite kind of frog is his amphibian friend, “Old Papa.”
With over 60 years of frog jumping in the family, it’s no wonder that the young competitor is just as devoted to frog jumping as his elders.