Ron Brickman spent his childhood in West Point, where his parents owned and ran the West Point General Store from 1946 on. At the age of 7, he started taking piano lessons from Elma K. (Bim) Hollingshead and quickly became one of her most promising students. He studied with her through high school and remained in close touch throughout the remainder of her life. He graduated from Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with highest honors and, like his piano teacher, pursued a non-musical career in France and Italy for many years. After his teacher’s death, and again following in her footsteps, he made an early retirement in West Point to live on the old Hollingshead property and became a piano teacher himself. Along with the home and land, he acquired all the files of Hollingshead and her family. He is now editing their letters and memoirs for publication.
Ms. Hollingshead was an American diplomat who spent many years working at the American Embassy in Rome during the 1920s and 30s. When war was declared with Italy in 1942, she was evacuated and sent to Washington, D.C., where she rose to the highest levels of the State Department, in charge of Italian affairs. She retired in 1946 to live on her father’s orchard property in West Point, spending the rest of her life there as a farmer, caretaker, writer and piano teacher. She later married Charles (Doc) Brockman, who built her a large house on the Hollingshead property for her piano recitals and lessons. She was a prolific letter and diary writer till the end of her life in 1983.
The following is an account of Hollingshead’s first visit to the Calaveras County Frog Jump in 1947.
Lovely country for driving to and seeing a show—dreaming hills and little towns which are Italian hill towns translated into timber and freed of limitations of space, poverty, and native taboos. They have all the good line, simplicity, entry-on-town-street, dwelling-in-sky-and-air features of Italian hill town houses; besides which they have the softer, homier quality which timber gives and the variety of a new and free life in a new, uncrowded, free land.
[Neighbor] Fred’s new motor develops an ailment, fortunately just at the crossing of San Andreas main streets, around the corner from the garage. Thanks to early start, we still get repaired and arrive at Angels before the main crowd and simultaneously with many trailers of fine horses.
Immediately upon arrival outside the grounds, repented not having worn pants and even tongueless low-heeled shoes. However, I thanked the Lord that I had discarded one idea, of dressing up in silk afternoon clothes. Though wearing a silk skirt, I was dressed simply enough not to fall into the category of two women who drew the derisive stares of the crowd by being dressed in fancy and fashionable prints and the latest thing in hats. There is little charity for mistakes in clothing in human society.
Good taste in clothes is something I hanker to see; and I saw about three examples of it in all that crowd, barring the riders.
But it was good to be among the kind of people who were there, or at least the ones who were always sitting taking in the events that I was absorbed in. They were ranchers mainly, or people very close yet to ranch life—simple, healthy, ungrammatical, sound, unpretentiously self-assured, well-versed in the poetry of hills and horses and strong hands and hearts.
There were 500 horses in the parade—and, for the most part, what horses and what riders. There were teams from all over the country—Sacramento, Stockton, Lodi, Modesto, Jackson, San Andreas, and others. The prize winner was a marvelous pinto, belonging, I think to a ranger. What an intelligent, spirited, smart-stepping animal. The greatest beauties were the palominos; and there were six very fine albinos. But they were all lovely. I picked the winner myself for his general all-around performance; but there were dozens of horses that could have had my heart. My favorite riders were a very old, white-haired, graciously erect and smiling couple on two perfectly matched whites. They could stand as a symbol of American dignity in its finest sense.
The cow ponies attracted me greatly. Some of them were even beautiful horses; but it’s their intelligent cooperation and spunk that attract.
The rider that was most understood by me was the girl—somewhere between eleven and fourteen probably—who rode a poor horse at a gallop around the track all day long. She was the imaged satisfaction of my own childhood’s passionate and frustrated love of riding.
God, how I rejoice over cowboys and cattle and horses and roping and animal-handling and the people who live that way. Why, oh why, was I born the daughter of a pedagogue instead of a rancher’s child? There I sat, a frustrated, if famous, writer, watching enviously my dream come true but not in myself: it lived in that other, actual, living joyous girl of about twelve who happily galloped round and round the track all day long on a lovely horse. I was surely meant to live among the animals on a western ranch and among the people who live among animals.
There I was with the hills of Calaveras spread out all around me, a hot summer sun beating down through clouds of good-smelling dust, more horses than one could look at all at once, cattle, pioneer costumes, salt-of-the-earth company. And what was I thinking of? Problems of social welfare and psychology and the pitiful ratio of qualified men to jobs needing doing.
My great outdoor and animal day was almost ruined by concentration on an essentially urban problem. The spot we selected was filled with the Fricot reform school boys, and I could scarcely think of anything but them—wondering about them, wondering anxiously about their teachers, most of whom looked and spoke as people in authority over law-breakers all too frequently and understandably look and act. Not more than one seemed to have the rare quality it takes to be both stern and human, uncompromising and understanding, skeptical and loving. There are so few people in the world fitted to handle the broken-down child, and there are so many broken-down children. The boys themselves for the most part looked so entirely normal and natural and they were so young. They made a good showing for the public
Fortunately, the boys left to take part in the big parade, and I didn’t see them at first hand again. Gradually my mind returned to the glories of stock-handling. One thing about my mind, though: it doesn’t control easy. It’s always flickering off somewhere. The people who would not, absolutely not, get off the fence despite prayer, cajolery, and threat, for instance, started it to ruminate helplessly on the old problem of voluntary cooperation versus force. Perhaps I was just in a pessimistic mood last Sunday, but I was disturbed by two factors in this fence business: (1) the very large number of people who stayed on the fence in spite of the fact that they were a minority preventing a large majority from seeing; and (2) the absence of any determined action by the people thus kept from seeing. The last-mentioned merely complained a bit; and despite threats made, the fair authorities took no action either. So this is America? And the West?
Another thing to spoil just ordinary enjoyment was a political consciousness, heightened by what I calmly call my present occupation of a writer. I keep seeing civic problems everywhere and blind, or partially blind, approaches to them. Fred talks very lucidly and well on the question of the bond issue and a new school: he’s intelligent. But I know that Fred is very tight-fisted as well as childless; and, like many others who are neither, he looks upon the Okies and Arkies and all those assimilated under those names as a foreign problem, not as a problem of his and mine. He predicts that when the mills close down a large number of these people will be on the county, eating up more of our taxes. Probably they will, and they will have voted to put more school taxes on the settlers. But that guy’s children are still West Point’s children, even if as individuals they leave West Point, as are the L.A. children in the Fricot school. Every delinquent American is West Point’s problem.
The announcer was cheap, vulgar, unthinking. He made a silly crack about church and a sillier one when reprimanded for it.
There was good olive oil in the exhibits, grown near Burson and proudly demonstrated by a Latin type of lad, who told how his father had been the first in these parts to make it and how good oil differed from bad. There were artichokes too, and Mediterranean accents and homely faces with warm smiles. I feel a need of getting among these Italian elements.
Actually, I missed the Frog Jump—it was going on at a vast distance, whereas right before my enchanted eyes cowboys were bronco-busting and roping calves and riding bulls and throwing steers. I haven’t seen any of that since Gunnison (Colorado) days and I dote on it and this was the best show I ever saw. I should stop to look at frogs? Especially when you weren’t allowed near them.
The best show of the day was in the big tent. There, where streams of people were trampling through, my faith in nature was restored. I don’t say human nature, because it was the Dauntless Gopher who restored it.
Dauntless Gopher had just finished his subway with an exit on one of the two main corridors of the tent, in fact right in the middle of said corridor. He had scarce shoveled out the last lump of earth, when a giant foot stepped on the hole, grazing the top of the Gopher’s head. Did the Gopher act sensibly and give up? No. As soon as the foot was off, he swiftly and neatly pushed the dirt back out—and had to duck again swiftly to miss another giant foot. The instant it passed he shoveled out that dirt, too. This went on; soon a chattering, shrieking ring of mocking gods were gathered around his hole to watch and deride—and admire. The Gopher paid no attention at all to these scoffers; he merely protected his precious head and worked away on his finishing and never-finished task. I finally had to leave; the show was on. But, however the final score stood, the Gopher had won. I left saying (not quite out loud): “That is the spirit! The bloody gods may be against you, but you’re going to have your house in order, your job well done, and your exit neatly cleared or die in the attempt. What is danger or even ridicule to the completion of a gopher hole? Atta gopher!”
We left around 5:30 just as the hills took on sharp evening contours. They are indeed as Dad [a songwriter] has them in the Hills of Calaveras, “the hills of dreams for me”—dreaming, and nostalgic but not tragic. And at the end, the pleasant sight of a neat, sweet, lovingly tended orchard amid pines, and Pop’s joyful at my return.