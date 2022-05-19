After several rounds of competition and a late start, 2022’s Calaveras Rodeo Queen has been crowned.
17-year-old Morgan Fautt took the reins and title of Calaveras County Rodeo Queen (previously called “Saddle Queen”) from former Saddle Queen Lily Butler on the afternoon of Thursday, May 19.
This year’s competition was judged by 26-year-old Julia Kalika, Bret Harte High School alum and 2021 Folsom Pro Rodeo Queen. Also judging the competition was Sally Molé from Mokelumne Hill, who grew up riding horses bareback with “nothing but balance,” according to the announcer’s introductions. A third judge, Rochelle Schnitzler, evaluated the girls’ speeches on Wednesday night.
Also hoping to impress the judges was 17-year-old Kyrsten Bradford, the only other Rodeo Queen competitor this year. Bradford was crowned the 2022 First Princess.
Fautt swept the competition, receiving the highest marks in all categories, including horsemanship, speech, appearance, written test, miss photogenic, and interview.
Fautt performed near flawlessly, impressing the judges with a series of maneuvers on her horse, coaxing the animal to jog, walk, stop, turn, and even reverse direction–a feat that is even more impressive considering just a year ago she had spinal surgery to correct her spine, which was bent due to scoliosis.
When Fautt’s elegant riding posture was complimented, her father laughed, saying, “she has no choice.”
Fautt is a junior at Vallecito High School, which is located on the Bret Harte campus, and will be graduating this spring. Fautt plans to study nursing at Columbia College. While this was her first time competing for Calaveras Rodeo Queen, Fautt is no stranger to equine sports and has participated in English riding events.