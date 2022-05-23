Bret Harte sophomore Troy Dragomanovich wins the destruction derby

Troy Dragomanovich outlasted 18 other drivers to win the 2022 demolition derby Sunday evening at the Calaveras County Fair. However, Dragomanovich didn’t get to stay out too late to celebrate, as he had to get ready to go to school the following day.
Dragomanovich, the winner of the demolition derby, is just a sophomore at Bret Harte High School. The 16-year-old Bullfrog competed in his third derby and finished in first place for the first time in his young career.
“At first, it was a little stressful because I just kept thinking, ‘Drive smart, drive smart, drive smart,’” Dragomanovich said. “Then once we got to the final three, it kicked in that this was really fun. It was fun the whole time, but towards the end it really became fun, because I knew I had a top spot.”
Competing in his 1975 Chrysler New Yorker, Dragomanovich bashed and crashed into fellow drivers in hopes of being the last car running. However, there was one very familiar face behind the wheel of a 1972 Lincoln that Dragomanovich was also competing against: his father, Cody.
Troy and Cody Dragomanovich work on their derby cars together and for the first time, the two Dragomanovich drivers got to compete in the same event.
“It’s awesome,” Troy said about having something to bond over with his father. “We build the cars together in our own shop and for the first time, we get to drive together and it’s pretty awesome.”
Cody added, “It’s outstanding. It keeps him busy at the shop and his car probably has 150 hours in it. There’s good bonding there and it’s good to see him drive so well. That’s the best part about it.”
Troy’s outing lasted longer than his fathers and by the time there were only two cars remaining, the capacity crowd seemed to all rally behind the young driver behind the wheel of the No. 125v car. And when it was time for Troy to end the day of the only other car remaining, it was a moment he’ll never forget.
“When he waved me on, I was like, ‘Thank goodness, I’ve wanted to do this for so long. Let me just hit you as hard as I can,’” Troy said.
And when the checkered flag was waved and Troy was announced as the winner, Cody couldn't contain his excitement as he and his son embraced around the twisted wreckage of dead automobiles.
“It brought a tear to my eye, that’s for sure,” Cody said about seeing his son victorious. “It was just awesome.”