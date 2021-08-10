san andreas fire

Calaveras High School was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a small fire on San Andreas Sanitation District property.

A small fire that broke on San Andreas Sanitary District property on Tuesday afternoon was quickly contained by firefighters.

The Gold Incident was reported at 1:46 p.m. at 675 Gold Oak Road, a spokesperson with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) relayed.

A full response was initially dispatched, but air support was quickly called off. Three engines, two hand crews and one water tender also responded.

Calaveras High School was temporarily evacuated, but students returned to class about 20 minutes later.

Firefighters stopped the forward spread of the .64-acre fire about 15 minutes after it was reported. Crews are still in the area mopping up.

