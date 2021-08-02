A series of six roadside fires threatened the community of Jenny Lind and sparked mandatory evacuations in the Main Street area on the evening of July 30, but firefighters managed to control the blazes without the loss of any structures.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District relayed that witnesses reported seeing a vehicle dragging a large metal object, though the cause of the fires is still under investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
“On Friday evening, Calaveras Consolidated Fire, San Andreas Fire and Cal Fire ground and air resources responded to six roadside vegetation fires on Milton Road,” Calaveras Consolidated reported. “The first fire was well established behind eight homes on Main Street in Jenny Lind. The first two engines from Calaveras Consolidated went direct on the flank behind the homes. The vegetation, brush and trees between the river and the residences were dense and put out heavy smoke and fire. Cal Fire ground and air resources arrived and worked on all the fires at hand. Additional resources were requested to the scene.”
Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relayed that the fires, dubbed the Robie Incident, were reported just before 5 p.m.
“We currently have assigned between all of the fires that were reported at that time 20 Type-3 engines, three Type-1 engines from local government mutual aid partners, three water tenders, two dozers, four hand crews and miscellaneous overhead,” Kilgore said at 6:15 p.m. on July 30.
Although Cal Fire estimated on July 30 that the combined size of the fires was 200 acres, the total area burned was reevaluated at 88 acres, Calaveras Consolidated reported on Sunday.
“The six roadside fires were spread out over four miles on Milton Road from Main Street in Jenny Lind and the landfill in Milton,” Calaveras Consolidated reported. “Forward progress was stopped on all six fires (several merging into one), and no homes were lost due to the fire. There was significant damage to the personal property behind the residences on Main Street. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and transported to the hospital, and released.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that the vast majority of the county is currently experiencing exceptional drought, indicating that fire season is very costly and the number of fires and total area burned are extensive.
From Jan. 1 to July 28, a total of about 228,000 acres have burned across the state, which is more than double the total acreage burned during the same period last year, according to Cal Fire.
To receive evacuation alerts and other emergency notifications, sign up for Calaveras Alert at oes.calaverasgov.us/Notifications.
For tips on preparing for wildfire, visit readyforwildfire.org.