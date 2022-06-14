With Calaveras County entering wildfire season, many have asked not only what they can do to prepare, but what the county has done to prepare as well.
The Enterprise asked Lt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department what are some of the things residents can do to prepare for this fire season. Stark said:
Make sure you get an emergency evacuation tab. You can obtain one from the local fire department or Calaveras County office of emergency services.
Sign up for Nixle (EVERBRIDGE) alert system.
Follow evacuation warnings and orders. Make sure you have a go bag ready. You can refer to Cal Fire or what should be in the bag.
Cal Fire and Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office BoS presentation
At the May 10 Board of Supervisors meeting, Director of Emergency Services John Osbourn and Cal Fire Chief Nick Casci gave a presentation on what the Office of Emergency Services, Cal Fire, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office are doing to prepare for fire season.
Casci explained that the department tracks precipitation amounts and fuel moisture levels to determine when the departments should begin hiring extra staff and get an idea as to when and where fires may start. This has led to staffing increases including, “15 Cal Fire stations, 22 frontline fire engines with a minimum three personnel on duty every day,” and an “Exclusive use type 1 helicopter located at the Columbia Air Attack Base,” according to Casci.
According to the National Weather Service, Calaveras County had an average rainfall of 38.86 inches over the past 30 years. According to the Department of Water Resources, the water year is October 1 through September 30.
The Cal Fire San Andreas Headquarters stated that the 2021 water year had 14.57 inches of rain, while the 2022 water year had 19.17 inches. The Banner Road Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS) recorded 15.32 inches for the 2021 water year and 21.05 inches for the 2022 water year.
Casci clarified that despite the added rainfall in 2022, the dry months of January through March negated much of the rainfall from October. Casci called the dry spell one of the driest on record.
Casci explained how the department measures moisture in brush—which they refer to as fuel—by weighing samples, then drying the samples in an oven and weighing them again. “The amount of water in fuel is expressed in percentage, computed from the weight of contained water divided by the oven dry weight of the fuel,” according to the presentation slide.
As of April 2022, the fuel moisture levels were 109% while in 2021 they were 108%. The 10-year average for the fuel moisture levels is 106% with critical levels being 60-80%.
Casci stated that brush usually becomes more available to burn during the summertime between July and August, but due to the lack of rain, brush has started to become available to burn around April.
Preparation for fire season includes, “Collaboration [and meetings] with Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, county OES, San Andreas Office CHP, Cal Fire, USFS, and local Calaveras County Fire Districts on evacuation preplanning, wildfire threat, agency-specific capabilities and needs, and operations regarding wildfire response,” according to the presentation.
Cal Fire also provides data that is used to predict potential wildfires based on weather and other factors via Technosylva Wildfire Threat Assessment technology.
Fire prevention activities take place between January 2021 and April 2022 with a total of 2,652 acres treated. “566 of the 2,652 acres were treated through broadcast burning. 2,086 acres were treated with fuels reductions work; hand crews and mechanized equipment,” according to the presentation.
Osbourn explained that the county has been working on multiple resources for its citizens including, Calaveras Alert: Weather Alerts, red flag banners, evacuation tags, a multi-hazard plan, and a community info center.
According to Osbourn, the multi-hazard plan was developed with the city of Angels Camp and Murphy’s Sanitary District.
“It’s a comprehensive plan that is about 358 pages long that discusses all of the threats that we face here in the county,” Osbourn said. “As you might suspect, wildfire is our number one threat, followed by extreme weather, specifically heat, winter storms, and climate change.”
The county is using the findings from the plan to develop projects to reduce the fire risks in the area, one of the projects being the Tree Mortality Program, which has been mentioned in several Enterprise Board of Supervisor articles.
Osbourn also discussed the Calaveras County Community Info Center which gives up-to-date information on not only wildfires but COVID-19, power outages, and evacuation info.
For more information and resources on fire safety visit https://oes.calaverasgov.us/Wildfire.