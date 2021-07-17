Evacuations have been ordered and roads have been closed due to the Tamarack Fire burning south of Markleeville in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest (HTNF) in Alpine County.
The fire resulted from a lightning strike on July 4. It remained relatively small in the following days before growing to 1,600 acres by Friday evening and to 6,600 acres by Saturday morning.
“Fire burned actively throughout the night,” the HTNF reported on Saturday morning. “Firefighters are on scene and actively engaged in suppression operations. Two helicopters, Very Large Air Tanker, Single Engine Air tankers and Air Attack are on scene. Fire is burning in timber and brush. Fire is active on all flanks and exhibiting high rates of spread. Ground and air resources have been working together to establish an anchor point to begin containment lines around the flank, or sides, of the fire. Currently, air tankers are using retardant to coat the vegetation to try to inhibit the fire’s spread. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered for this incident and will arrive today.”
A spokesperson with the HTNF said on Saturday morning that “critically dry fuel conditions, topography and wind,” accounted for the rapid spread. 75 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, and containment is 0%.
The fire led to mandatory evacuation orders for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort beginning on Friday, and evacuees are advised to report to Alpine County School in Paynesville.
“The Tamarack fire is moving fast and aggressively,” the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. “If you aren’t signed up for reverse notifications, go to our website and the link is right there. This is a serious situation. Please get out when advised to.”
On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office reported three structures were lost and no injuries. Highways 88, 89 and 4 are closed in the fire area.
The Death Ride, scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been canceled due to the fire.
“The public is advised to avoid the area,” a statement from HTNF reads. “Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7674/ for continued updates.”