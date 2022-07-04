For the latest evacuation information, visit the Amador County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Update 6:00 p.m.: The Amador County Sheriff's Office reports that fire resources along with Amador and Calaveras County sheriff's offices are responding to the scene.

"The Italian Picnic Grounds, located at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, will be the location for human sheltering. The Red Cross has been notified and will be responding to assist. An exact ETA for Red Cross is unknown at this time," the sheriff's office stated in a social media post. 

Cal Fire has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the Butte Mountain Road area, and Butte Mountain Road will be closed except for egress purposes.
 
An evacuation warning has been issued for all residents within a two-mile radius of Lake Tabeaud.
 
The Amador County Animal Response Team (ACART) has been activated. Residents may bring large and small animals to the Amador County fairgrounds, according to the sheriff's office. 

Update 5:45 p.m.: The Jackson Fire Department reports the fire has grown to 250+ acres. 

Evacuation orders are in effect at Ponderosa Way, Butte Mountain, Amador Lane and parts of Clinton Road. 

Original article:

Evacuations are in progress for a vegetation fire at Electra Road and Highway 49, south of Jackson and near the Amador/Calaveras County border. The fire is located near a popular swimming location, Box Beach, and several homes along Electra Road.

According to data received from police scanners, units arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m. on Monday. Several planes and helicopters have been seen and heard flying towards the fire from Mokelumne Hill.

As of 4:40 p.m., the fire was reported by the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit to be at approximately 75 acres and burning “at a dangerous rate of spread in dry grass in [the] North Fork of the Mokelumne River drainage.”

A full ground and air resource response has been deployed.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

