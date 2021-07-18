Additional resources have arrived at the Tamarack Fire in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest (HTNF) near Markleeville, with 517 personnel involved in fighting the blaze.
Although the fire was earlier reported at 21,000 acres, the total of acres burned was revised down to 18,299 on Sunday. Containment remains at 0%.
A Type 2 Great Basin Incident Team #3 (IC-Bollier) took command of the fire at 6 a.m. this morning.
“Today, firefighters will continue to actively suppress the fire where they can do so safely,” the HTNF reported at midday on Sunday. “Crews will be focusing on preserving life and property with point protection of structures and putting in containment lines where possible. Aviation resources are available to assist with water delivery when smoke conditions allow. The fire continues to impact the community of Markleeville and the surrounding areas.”
Evacuation orders are in place for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground area, Shay Creek, Markleevillage, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti. An evacuation center has been set up at Douglas County Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nev.
Some roadways in the area have been closed, but Highway 4 remains open until its intersection with Highway 89. For up-to-date road closure information, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
The Pacific Crest Trail between Highway 88 and Highway 4 was closed beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday by special order of the HTNF forest supervisor.
“Please slow down and drive with caution in the area as fire crews and equipment will continue to arrive throughout the day,” the HTNF reported. “Active fire behavior and growth of the Tamarack Fire will continue to impact Carson Valley and surrounding areas by smoke and moderate ash fall throughout the day. Individuals with compromised respiratory systems are encouraged to limit outdoor exposure if possible.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for the region from 5 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. on Monday.
“Monsoonal moisture moving up from the south will bring the potential for isolated to scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning and little rainfall across portions of interior northern California tonight and Monday,” a statement from NWS reads. “Given critically dry fuels, any lightning strikes will result in a high probability of ignition.”
The fire began from a lightning strike on July 4. It remained small during the following days, but rapidly increased in size beginning on July 16.
For the latest information, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4845.