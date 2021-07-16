The Henry Fire between Spicer Reservoir and Highland Lakes in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness of the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) has now grown to 1,040 acres and is 21% contained.
On Wednesday afternoon, a large spot fire spread to the northeast of the fire, and additional resources have been called in.
There are currently 80 personnel assigned to the fire, which includes six hand crews, two helicopters and a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
“The larger spot fire to the northeast of the main fire has grown to 160 acres burning in a timber stringer and spreading upslope,” the SNF reported on Friday. “With high afternoon wind gusts embers have been transported to the east of the main fire igniting other spot fires.”
The two helicopters are supporting firefighters on the ground by dropping water to cool the fire and slow the spread.
“Fire Managers are maintaining Minimal Impact Suppression Tactics and maximizing the use of natural barriers,” the SNF reported. “Campgrounds are open. Be advised smoke may be more visible during the day and settle during the night/early morning hours in the canyons.”
Incident objectives include keeping the fire north of Hiram Meadow, south of the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness boundary, east of trail 19E43 and west of trail 19E41.
A small cabin in Hiram Meadow used by cattle ranchers in the summer is currently considered threatened.
The fire is being managed with a confine/contain strategy using ridges, creeks, trails and natural barriers.
Lightning sparked the fire on June 24, and an area of the forest around the fire was closed to the public beginning on July 10.
Fire plays an important role in the ecosystem, according to the SNF, and the area has only seen one small fire in the past 20 years.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus or the SNF Facebook page.