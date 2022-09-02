The Cal Fire Tuolemne-Calaveras Unit is currently working to contain the Woods Fire located in Sonora off Highway 108 and Stockton Road.
“Intensive and aggressive work overnight by firefighters has led to the forward progress of the fire being stopped. After mapping by intelligence aircraft, the fire is 21 acres. Firefighters will continue to construct and strengthen established containment lines throughout the day. Damage assessment is ongoing,” the report reads.
The report states that all of “Golden Dove Drive, Circle Drive, Silver Pine Drive, North Drive, Fairway Drive, Outlook Drive, Martha Drive, McKibbon Drive, Alley Drive, Gibbs Drive, and Areas East of Golf Links Road,” are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Currently, Stockton Road between Highway 108 and Ponderosa Way is closed while Jamestown Road, Racetrack Road, Ponderosa Drive, Cottage Court, and Woodside Way are under evacuation warnings.
The cause is still under investigation, and it is unknown when full containment will be achieved.