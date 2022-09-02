The Cal Fire Tuolemne-Calaveras Unit is currently working to contain the Woods Fire located in Sonora off Highway 108 and Stockton Road.

“Intensive and aggressive work overnight by firefighters has led to the forward progress of the fire being stopped. After mapping by intelligence aircraft, the fire is 21 acres. Firefighters will continue to construct and strengthen established containment lines throughout the day. Damage assessment is ongoing,” the report reads. 

