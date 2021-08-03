A house on Milton Road and an RV camper in Jenny Lind were lost in two separate fires on Tuesday.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and San Andreas Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 3 a.m. on Milton Road, according to Calaveras Consolidated.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the dwelling, with flames spreading to the surrounding vegetation.
The home was unoccupied on the arrival of firefighters, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Calaveras Consolidated.
Later in the day, Calaveras Consolidated and Cal Fire responded to an RV camper fire on Main Street in Jenny Lind.
“The incident is unrelated to the vegetation fires on Friday and is the third in the area in the last four days,” Calaveras Consolidated reported. “The cause is under investigation by Cal Fire.”