A house on Milton Road and an RV camper in Jenny Lind were lost in two separate fires on Tuesday.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and San Andreas Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 3 a.m. on Milton Road, according to Calaveras Consolidated.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the dwelling, with flames spreading to the surrounding vegetation.

The home was unoccupied on the arrival of firefighters, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Calaveras Consolidated.

Later in the day, Calaveras Consolidated and Cal Fire responded to an RV camper fire on Main Street in Jenny Lind.

“The incident is unrelated to the vegetation fires on Friday and is the third in the area in the last four days,” Calaveras Consolidated reported. “The cause is under investigation by Cal Fire.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Noah Berner has lived in Calaveras County most of his life, and graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in history.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.