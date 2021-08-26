For current evacuation information, click here.
Update - 6:18 p.m. Aug. 26:
Cal Fire and City of Sonora firefighter crews will continue to defend structures and construct fire lines throughout the night as the Washington Fire, which was first reported at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Golf Links Road and Highway 108, has now expanded to 81 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An end-of-day report from Cal Fire listed containment for the blaze at 5%, with mandatory evacuations still in effect for Highway 108 up Stockton Road to Washington Street and South Washington Street to Highway 108.
Evacuees include residents and hotel guests, who have been flocking to gas stations and inns throughout Calaveras County.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the City of Sonora, Panorama Drive, Rough & Ready, Gibbs, Jamestown Road, Racetrack Road, and Mill Villa Estates.
Highway 108 remains closed near the scene of the fire.
Update - 4:09 p.m. Aug. 26:
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
"Mandatory evacuations-108 up Stockton Rd to Washington, S Washington to 108. This includes residences and motels on Stockton Rd
Current mandatory evacuation roads-Alley Dr, Golden Dove, Circle Dr, McKibbon, Golf Links, North Dr, Crooked Ln, Mill Vila Estates, Sonora Ave, Southgate Rd, Gerrymander.
Warning-City of Sonora, Panorama Dr, Rough & Ready, Gibbs, Jamestown Rd, Racetrack Rd
Animal Assistance, contact Animal Control @ 928-287-5110. Large animals can be taken to the Calaveras Fairgrounds at 2465 Gun Club Dr. Small Animals can be taken to the Jamestown Animal Control"
Update - 3:46 p.m. Aug. 26
Additional evacuations have been ordered for Milla Villa Estates and the city of Sonora.
"Evacuations for City of Sonora from west of Stockton Rd to west of S. Washington St. including all roads in between," the sheriff's office stated. "This includes all downtown hotels on Stockton and S. Washington."
Original post:
Only a day after the Airola Fire sparked evacuations for Vallecito, two additional fires have resulted in evacuations for some residents of Tuolumne County in the Sonora and Jamestown area.
The fires were reported around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. One has burned 10 acres in the Stockton Road area, while a second has burned 40 acres near Golf Links Road and Highway 108, which is closed in the area of the fire.
Evacuation orders have been issued for Alley Drive, Circle Drive, Golden Dove Lane, McKibbin Drive, Golf Links Road, North Drive, Crooked Lane, Silver Pine Road and Stockton Road.
An evacuation advisory has been issued for the city of Sonora, with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office advising the public to:
1. Please remain calm and inform family of the advisory
2. Have a plan for reuniting if necessary
3. Lock doors and windows prior to leaving
4. Take pets with you if possible
5. Take medications, blanket, flashlight, credit cards or cash, personal papers, a change of clothing
Evacuation advisories have also been issued for Panorama Road, Rough and Ready Trail, Gibbs Drive, Jamestown Road and Racetrack Road.
Several thousand residents of Tuolumne County are currently without power, with the outage also affecting Copperopolis. Some residents of Vallecito have been experiencing an outage due to the Airola Fire, which sparked Wednesday afternoon.
For non-emergency assistance, contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 533-5151.
To sign up for emergency alerts in Tuolumne County, visit