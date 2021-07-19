While the Henry Fire burning between Highland Lakes and Spicer Reservoir in the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) expanded from 1,075 acres to 1,143 acres over the weekend, containment increased from 21% to 38%.
Eighty personnel are assigned to the fire, including six hand crews, two Type 2 helicopters and a Type 3 incident management team.
“The spot fires are combining with the main fire, burning within the timber and brush, and spreading upslope into granite outcropping,” the SNF reported Monday afternoon. “The confine/contain planned perimeter around the main fire is holding as planned. Hand crews are suppressing spot fires with direct containment line construction where feasible, (and) they are supported by helicopters with water drops to help cool the fires and slow the spread. Fire Managers are maintaining Minimal Impact Suppression Tactics and maximizing the use of natural barriers. Campgrounds are open. Be advised smoke may be more visible during the day and settle during the night/early morning hours in the canyons.”
A small cabin in Hiram Meadow near Spicer Reservoir is currently considered threatened.
The fire is burning primarily in brush with some small groups of fir and juniper trees, and large timber stringers are present in the drainages along the flanks of the fire.
Overnight cooling and increased humidity should moderate fire activity this evening, and firing operations will continue as needed.
The fire was sparked by lightning on June 24. On July 10, an area around the fire was closed to the public by forest order. The estimated containment date is July 27.