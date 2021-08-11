The Hobart Fire burning near the south shore of Spicer Reservoir in the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) has now grown to 22 acres.
Ground crews and aircraft were called in to fully suppress the fire after it was reported on Monday morning.
Shifting winds, numerous snags and heavy down fuels have complicated the containment effort for the three fire crews and two helicopters assigned to the fire.
Despite these challenges, fireline was completed around the fire on Tuesday, and the fire is now holding at 22 acres.
“Frequent spotting in heavy down fuels and standing snags combined with limited access by boat or aircraft is making containment challenging,” SNF reported. “Fire crews and helicopters will drop water and work towards securing the perimeter today.”