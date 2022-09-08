Multiple fires in the surrounding areas encompassing over 10,000 acres are leading to extremely poor air quality, coupled with very high temperatures. 

Calaveras County’s air quality currently falls under the unhealthy category, according to AQI data from Air Matters. AirNow suggests that “[p]eople with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. [They should also] keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.”

Smoke in the air.jpg

Smoke fills the air in Copperopolis.
month__calaveras_county_reporting_area.jpeg
today__calaveras_county_reporting_area.jpeg
0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.