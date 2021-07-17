The Tamarack Fire near Markleeville in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest (HTNF) grew to 21,000 acres on Saturday, prompting additional evacuations.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Grover Hot Springs, Shay Creek, MarkleeVillage, Markleeville, Carson River Resort, the Poor Boy Road area, Wolf Creek Campground, Silver Creek Campground, Sierra Pines, Upper and Lower Manzanita, Crystal Springs, Alpine Village, Diamond Valley Road and Hung-a-lel-ti.
The evacuation center has been moved to Douglas County Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nev. The fire remains 0% contained, with 120 personnel assigned to the incident.
“Forced by gusty winds, critically dry fuels and low relative humidity the Tamarack Fire exhibited rapid rates of spread and an increase in fire behavior throughout the day,” the HTNF reported on Saturday evening. “The fire continues to burn in a northwesterly direction, west of Markleeville towards the Highway 89 corridor. The increase in fire activity forced an evacuation of Alpine Village and Woodfords this morning. The fire crossed the East Fork of the Carson River near the East Fork Resort and moved into lighter fuels which aided in the fire’s growth to the north during the afternoon hours.”
Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highways 4 and 89, and Highway 4 remains open west of its intersection with Highway 89.
“This evening, firefighters will continue to actively suppress the fire where they can safely do so utilizing a variety of tactics, natural barriers and targets of opportunity,” the HTNF reported. “The fire continues to impact the community of Markleeville and the surrounding areas.”
Type 2 Great Basin Incident Team 3 (IC-Bollier) in-briefed this evening and will assume command of the fire on Sunday at 6 a.m.
“Due to an increase in fire activity and the growth the Tamarack Fire exhibited today, the Carson Valley and surrounding areas will continue to be heavily impacted by smoke and moderate ash fall throughout the evening and into the morning hours,” the HTNF reported. “Individuals with compromised respiratory systems are encouraged to limit outdoor exposure if possible.”