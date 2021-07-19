Update - 1:55 p.m., July 19: The Alpine County Sheriff's Office has ordered a additional mandatory evacuation of Blue Lakes Road.
The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest (HTNF) reported on Monday morning that the Tamarack Fire near Markleeville is estimated at 23,078 acres, with 796 personnel engaged.
Although containment remains at 0%, only two structures have been confirmed to be lost. A damage assessment team has been ordered and will be working in the fire area to determine the total amount of structures destroyed or damaged.
“Rocky Mountain Team 1 (IC-Dallas), a Type 1 organization, has been ordered for the Tamarack Fire due to the increasing complexity of the incident,” the HTNF reported on Monday morning. “Team 1 will be in-briefed today and will assume command of the fire from Great Basin Team 3 (IC-Bollier) on Tuesday.”
On Sunday, the HTNF reported that crews had secured the area around Markleeville. An infrared flight was scheduled to fly over the fire Sunday night, but this was canceled due to smoke and weather conditions. A mapping flight was last conducted on July 17, and another flight will be conducted when conditions allow.
“Firefighters plan to continue point protection efforts around structures in all areas currently being impacted by fire,” the HTNF reported. “Crews will continue securing established line around Markleeville by mopping up hot spots. Last night, a firing operation was completed along a containment line established from Highway 89 to Diamond Valley Road. Crews will continue to improve and mop up this line today. Firefighters are working to limit fire spread north towards Highway 88 and Carson Canyon. Today, as resources become available, they will begin line construction at Highway 89 moving to the southwest.”
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground area, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti.
An evacuation center has been set up at Douglas County Senior Center in Gardnerville, Nev.
Highway 89 is closed at its junction with Highway 4, but Highway 4 remains open until the junction.
The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Highway 88 and Highway 4.
“There is a 60% chance of wetting rain today, with a possibility of flooding in drainages and debris flows on steep terrain in the fire area,” the HTNF reported. “Even if the area receives rain, the fire could remain active. Carson Valley and surrounding areas could be impacted by smoke and ash fall. Individuals with compromised respiratory systems are encouraged to limit outdoor exposure, if possible.”
The fire is burning in mixed conifer, heavy mountain brush/grass, sage and juniper, and has exhibited extreme fire behavior such as crowning, spotting and surface runs along the active perimeter.
The fire resulted from a lightning strike on July 4, remaining small in the following days before rapidly increasing in size late last week.