Update July 30, 7:04 p.m. - Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reported that forward progress has been stopped on the 200-acre vegetation fire and some resources have been released from the scene.
Original article: Air and ground resources are responding to multiple fires in the area of Milton Road and Jenny Lind Road, and some evacuations have been ordered in the Main Street area of Jenny Lind.
“The Robie Incident was reported at about 4:53 p.m. this afternoon in the area of Milton Road and Jenny Lind Road near the community of Jenny Lind,” California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Spokesperson Emily Kilgore said at 6:15 p.m. “It was reported as several roadside fires which we determined to be about 5-6 fires at the time. The largest of the fires is currently 200 acres and it is near the community of Jenny Lind.”
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark said that forward progress of the fires has slowed, with firefighters making “excellent progress.” No evacuation center has been opened at this time.
“We currently have assigned between all of the fires that were reported at that time 20 Type-3 engines, three Type-1 engines from local government mutual aid partners, three water tenders, two dozers, four hand crews and miscellaneous overhead, as well as our aircraft out of Columbia,” Kilgore said.
An additional fire was reported around the same time at Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County, Kilgore said.
“It was 3- to 5-acres and the forward progress has been stopped,” Kilgore said.