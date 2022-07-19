In the years since the devastating and deadly Butte Fire in 2015, some have questioned the coordination between Cal Fire and local units.
The Butte Fire devastated 70,868 acres, destroyed 877 structures including homes and businesses, damaged 44 structures, and killed two people. However, the outcome of the July 4 Electra Fire, which threatened much of the same area, ended quite differently, with 4,478 acres burned, zero fatalities and zero structures damaged, and full containment after just 10 days.
The Enterprise spoke with several fire chiefs from nearby units to see what has changed over the past seven years since the Butte Fire.
Chief Michael Dell'Orto of the Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District explained that during the Butte Fire, his unit was the first responders as soon as the fire “crossed the river.”
“It appeared from where I was at, which is down the bottom of the food chain, that there were coordination issues between the two areas,” said Dell’Orto.
Dell’Orto then said about the Electra Fire, “We sent three engines and a water tender. We were there in the very beginning. So I did hear afterward that they did not dispatch any local district engines. And there was an issue about that. But it probably has to do with how the state is divided for Cal Fire. They have a northern division and a southern division, which just happened to break on the Mokelumne River. So Amador-El Dorado was part of the northern division in charge of the fire because that's where it started. So it's their fire, they stay in control.”
Dell’Orto explained that when the Mokelumne Hill unit arrived at the Electra Fire when it crossed the river, because time was moving so fast, “It didn’t occur to me until later that actually maybe we weren’t dispatched. We went anyway.”
San Andreas Fire Protection District chief Don Young told the Enterprise that there is a checks-and-balances system in place for combating large fires such as the Electra Fire. Most of these wildfires are under California's State Responsibility Areas (SRA), which ultimately means the fire falls under Cal Fire’s jurisdiction.
Young further explained that Cal Fire keeping local units on the sidelines allows them to be used as a backup. He also stated that when units just show up without being dispatched, it creates a dangerous situation where crewmembers can easily become unaccounted for or injured.
Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District chief Bill Wennhold said that Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado called mostly Cal Fire units for the Electra Fire. He explained that they were told to hold off until Cal Fire got a handle on the situation.
“One thing that was tremendously different and helpful this time, as opposed to the Butte Fire, was that they recognized that there was a threat on both sides of the river. So they asked for a lot of resources right at the beginning,” said Wennhold.
He continued, “And rather than keeping a lot of that stuff in Amador County, a lot of the Cal Fire resources they asked for, they sent to the Calaveras side of the river to start the initial attack and keep track of where things were going over here. Because of that aggressiveness at the front end, everybody was able to keep it north of Highway 26.”
Chief Terry Miller of the West Point Volunteer Fire Department said that while they had trucks ready in case Cal Fire needed assistance, the department didn’t offer, and Cal Fire didn’t ask. He went on to say that Cal Fire is always welcome to ask for assistance.
Though Dell’Orto, Young, Wennhold, and Miller acknowledge that there are still improvements that could be made when it comes to different fire districts and units working together, all stated that there has been a tremendous improvement in the coordination during the Electra Fire as compared to the Butte Fire.
“We understood that there was a lot of anxiety from folks that we were headed for another repeat. There were a lot of lessons learned since the last time. There was a lot more coordination and understanding of the threat this time around. And that played a big part in making this a much more successful event. Not losing any homes, not getting folks injured like last time. So this went much smoother than 2015,” said Wennhold.
Wennhold continued, “We had a tremendous amount of volunteers and community people show up at our other fire stations, and we had all of our equipment staffed and ready to cover over there and protect things closer to Mountain Ranch and Railroad Flat.”
District 2 supervisor Jack Garamendi complimented all those involved with combating the Electra Fire during the July 12 board of supervisors meeting saying “Where we were during the Electra Fire was a thousand times better than where we were with the Butte Fire. The system works. There are always corrections and improvements that could be made, but the system that has been designed over the past seven years works.”
Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit did not respond to requests for comment.