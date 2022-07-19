butte_electra fire.jpg

A map shows the outline of the Butte Fire burn scar, with the recent Electra Fire (lighter pink area) overlaid. This map is for demonstration only and is not to scale.

 Marie-Elena Schembri/Calaveras Enterprise

In the years since the devastating and deadly Butte Fire in 2015, some have questioned the coordination between Cal Fire and local units.

The Butte Fire devastated 70,868 acres, destroyed 877 structures including homes and businesses, damaged 44 structures, and killed two people. However, the outcome of the July 4 Electra Fire, which threatened much of the same area, ended quite differently, with 4,478 acres burned, zero fatalities and zero structures damaged, and full containment after just 10 days.  

