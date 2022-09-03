Despite major changes to the offense, Calaveras is still unable to capture its first victory

RIPON – After Calaveras’ 14-0 shutout loss to Carson Aug. 26 in San Andreas, head coach Doug Clark felt that some changes needed to be made. He took the weekend to think it over and when he arrived at practice on Monday, his squad learned of Clark’s new direction.
Clark made a number of position changes, with the most obvious being moving star player Braeden Orlandi from quarterback to his more natural and dangerous position as running back. With a position to fill at quarterback, Clark reached down to the junior varsity team and called up sophomore Josh Manzo to be the signal caller.
Clark also put assistant coach John Hickman in charge of calling the offense. Calaveras’ offense switched from running every play out of the pistol and returned to the more conventional fly sweep offense, which has been run at Calaveras for years.
Calaveras made the kind of changes that typically come over the duration of an offseason, not four days before playing a perennial playoff team. Clark’s gamble did not pay off in the win column, as the Red Hawks lost to the Ripon Christian Knights 27-6 Friday night in Ripon. And even though Calaveras is still without a win to its name, Clark feels that his team is close to figuring things out and the positive results could come sooner, rather than later.
“A loss is frustrating, but it’s the preseason and we have had a lot of changes,” Clark said. “There were a lot of positives, but again, a lot of work still needs to be done. We are shooting ourselves in the foot too many times. But there were a lot of positives for putting something different out there in only four days. There are positive steps ahead.”
In his first start as a varsity quarterback, Manzo appeared to gain more confidence as the game progressed. He did not throw the ball in the first half, but in the final 24 minutes, the sophomore completed all three of his passes for 26 yards, which included a 16- and 9-yard completion to junior tight end Scott Beadles.
“We are just going to keep progressing with this new offense we put in and we are going to come out on top and better than ever,” Manzo said.
Calaveras has not had a full-time sophomore starting quarterback in over 20 years. Clark knows that there will be some bumps in the road with Manzo under center. However, the veteran coach was impressed with Manzo’s inaugural varsity game.
“A sophomore coming up and playing a playoff team in his first game, you know that the nerves are going to be there, and you saw those nerves in the beginning, but he settled in there in the second half,” Clark said. “There are things that he’s going to do well for us.”
The positive results on the offensive side of the ball didn’t come in the first half. In fact, Calaveras had negative-8 yards of offense in the opening two quarters. It was the play of the defense that kept the Red Hawks in the game.
The Knights scored midway through the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run. Calaveras then went three-and-out and had its punt blocked and Ripon Christian took over on the Calaveras 38-yard line. The very next play, Ripon Christian converted a reverse pass for a touchdown to go ahead 12-0.
“It shoots you in the head mentally when you know you are right there and they score on some bogus trick play like that,” Orlandi said. “You know you are in the game, but at the same time, that hurts when you are down two scores. That’s a pretty big hole to dig out of.”
After the Knights scored late in the first quarter, Calaveras was able to keep them out of the end zone the rest of the half. Calaveras’ defense forced two turnovers on downs and prevented Ripon Christian from scoring on the final play of the second quarter.
After not gaining a first down in the first two quarters, Calaveras’ offense needed something to light its fire and that came on a fourth down. Ripon Christian forced the Red Hawks to punt, but for the second week in a row, Orlandi moved the chains on special teams. Instead of punting the ball away, the former quarterback connected with sophomore Caden Spurr for a 31-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
A few minutes later, Orlandi broke free for 23 yards and was brought down at the Ripon Christian 8-yard line. Orlandi capped the 80-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run for Calaveras’ first score since its first offensive play of the season.
“It felt good,” Orlandi said about finding the end zone. “We know we can do it and we’ve been doing it all of our lives with this offense, and we know that we can put the ball over the goal line. It just comes down to execution. That drive, we executed really well. When you don’t execute, you can’t expect to get the ball across the goal line.”
Clark added, “We need to focus on things like that and we need to continue to put those types of drives together and not the drives that we had in the first half.”
Orlandi’s score with 7:33 to play in the third quarter cut Ripon Christian’s lead to 12-6. Unfortunately, the defense was unable to keep the Knights out of the end zone. After a seven-and-a-half-minute drive, Ripon Christian scored on an 8-yard run and following the 2-point conversion, led 20-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Calaveras looked to replicate its success from the previous drive and Manzo went to the air. The sophomore quarterback connected twice with Beadles and the Red Hawks moved into Ripon Christian territory. But the drive stalled at the 30 and the Hawks turned the ball over on downs. The Knights chewed up another seven minutes and capped the evening with a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 to play to go ahead 27-6.
Orlandi finished the night with 44 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown in his first game back as a running back.
“If I’m being honest, it felt weird, especially in the first half,” Orlandi said. “But in the second half, I started to get some rhythm going and I felt right back at home.”
As a team, Calaveras rushed for 45 yards on 31 carries and had 57 yards passing. Beadles finished with two receptions for 25 yards. Calaveras had 102 yards of total offense, while Ripon Christian had 327 yards.
The loss drops Calaveras to 0-3 with two more games remaining before Mother Lode League play begins on Sept. 30.
“It’s preseason, not league and we are shooting for a league title,” Orlandi said. “If you wanna call this practice, we’ll call it practice. If you wanna call it games, then we’ll call it games. We are using this to build up for league.”
Clark, nor any of his players, expected to be winless after the first three weeks of the season. And while Clark doesn’t hide the fact that he hates to lose, he never forgets to remind his players that he appreciates the effort from them and to not stop believing that the wins will soon come.
“Nobody, including myself, wants to be 0-3; nobody wants that,” Clark said. “When you get to that point, people will start to hang their heads and not play hard. The first comment from the other coach was, ‘Man, your guys played hard for 48 minutes,’ and they did. It hasn’t gone our way yet, but if they stay the course and stick with it, good things will happen down the road.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team lost to Ripon Christian 21-6 Friday night in Ripon. Calaveras’ lone touchdown came on a run by freshman Ryan Clifton midway through the fourth quarter. The loss drops Calaveras to 1-2.