Despite major changes to the offense, Calaveras is still unable to capture its first victory
Calaveras lost to Ripon Christian 27-6 Friday night in Ripon. 

RIPON – After Calaveras’ 14-0 shutout loss to Carson Aug. 26 in San Andreas, head coach Doug Clark felt that some changes needed to be made. He took the weekend to think it over and when he arrived at practice on Monday, his squad learned of Clark’s new direction.

Clark made a number of position changes, with the most obvious being moving star player Braeden Orlandi from quarterback to his more natural and dangerous position as running back. With a position to fill at quarterback, Clark reached down to the junior varsity team and called up sophomore Josh Manzo to be the signal caller.

Calaveras sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo gets a play from offensive coordinator John Hickman. 
Calaveras junior Adrian Urbina runs for a first down in the third quarter. 
Calaveras sophomore Josh Manzo made his first varsity start at quarterback. 
Calaveras' Braeden Orlandi finished with a team-high 44 yards against Ripon Christian. 
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi scores on an 8-yard run in the third quarter. 
Junior Scott Beadles makes a catch in the fourth quarter. 
Adrian Urbina makes a catch in the fourth quarter against Ripon Christian. 
Calaveras' defense makes a stop in the second half. 
