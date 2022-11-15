Bullfrogs hope success from last year carries over

For the first time under head coach Brian Barnett, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team enters a season after having the previous year come to an end in the playoffs.
Not only did Bret Harte reach the postseason in the 2021-22 season, but the Bullfrogs won a home playoff game and were only one basket away from qualifying for the CIF State playoffs.
With the success of last year, there is a different feeling surrounding the current Bret Harte team where optimism and excitement is higher than it’s been in years.
“It gave us a lot of confidence coming into this year,” Bret Harte senior Carston Weidmann said about the success of last season. “We lost a lot of seniors, but still, I think that it showed us that we can go far in the playoffs. We were one win away from qualifying for the state playoffs last year. So, we have the confidence to come into this year with intensity and to play well.”
Regardless of what the previous season was like, Barnett is always happy once November rolls around and practices begin. And he is just as excited heading into his sixth season as he was for his first.
“Every year is exciting,” Barnett said. “There’s a whole new group of kids, and the reason why I got into teaching and coaching was to interact and give my aspect at a place where I was influenced. We started with a handful of kids early in October lifting weights and we did that a couple days of week in preparation for the season.”
The 2022-23 roster is going to look vastly different than the one before it that went 13-13 and 5-5 in the Mother Lode League. Weidmann and Jonah Melton-Cato are the only players who were on the varsity roster all year. The junior duo of Walker Maurer and Jacob Archer were called up when bodies were needed, especially in the playoffs, but those two spent the majority of the year on the JV team. Figuring out how to play with essentially a whole new group of players has taken some time for Weidmann.
“The chemistry is coming along,” Weidmann said. “It definitely was hard to start out, but I think that after the first couple of weeks of practice that we’ll be able to get it going.”
For the first time in his head coaching career, Barnett will have a freshman on the varsity squad to begin the season. In only a few weeks of practice, freshman Tumiso Owens has shown that he has the skill and desire to be a varsity player.
“He’s got a tremendous work ethic and a thirst for knowledge,” Barnett said. “He wants to learn, and he wants to work hard. He’s got some good athleticism and a drive that’s fun to watch.”
Also new to the team is senior Nathan Reeves. Last year, Reeves was the starting goalie on Bret Harte’s boys’ soccer team. Now, he’s made the change from soccer to basketball, and Barnett is impressed with what he’s seen thus far.
“He works hard,” Barnett said. “Obviously, we love to have him in the program. He didn’t play during the Covid year, and last year he played soccer, so he’s getting back into basketball shape and getting his rhythm for basketball. He’s got tremendous energy and a work ethic that we like seeing.”
The Bullfrogs have a team filled with guys who not only like to shoot but can make those shots. What Bret Harte is lacking is any significant size. Like most high school basketball coaches, Barnett will tailor his game plan for the players he has and not try to mold his players to fit into a certain system.
“I think high school athletics in general are a lot different because you have to evaluate and see what players you have and see what’s going to make them the most successful,” Barnett said. “At the college level, you can recruit for that position and can maintain the same system. We are OK with our system. This is my sixth year, and I think our system has changed almost every year of what we are trying to do to make that team the most successful.”
Bret Harte hopes that a return trip to the playoffs is in the cards for the 2022-23 season. And while the Mother Lode League will once again be tough with Calaveras, Sonora, Argonaut, Amador and Summerville, Barnett feels that if things work out correctly, another playoff run could happen.
“It’s allowed us to see the possibilities,” Barnett said about reaching the playoffs last year. “It showed that we can win a playoff game and that we were really close to getting into the state tournament if we played one more possession of defense. It does allow us to set higher goals and the mindset is changing. We aren’t just looking for a moral victory anymore, we are looking to win games.”