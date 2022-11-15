Bullfrogs hope success from last year carries over
For the first time under head coach Brian Barnett, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team enters a season after having the previous year come to an end in the playoffs.

Not only did Bret Harte reach the postseason in the 2021-22 season, but the Bullfrogs won a home playoff game and were only one basket away from qualifying for the CIF State playoffs.

