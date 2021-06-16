Editor’s note: This is the second part in a Q&A series. This week, two 18-year-old seniors from Calaveras High School, Vaughn Schenkerberg and Amaya Halepota, recently shared their perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic.
What kind of learning model(s) did you participate in this year, and why did you choose that option?
Vaughn: I was on the hybrid four-day-a-week learning model. I chose that model so I can focus on my ASB priorities, and use it towards studying harder in a better learning environment.
Amaya: I participated in the 100% remote model. In the pandemic shutdown’s first weeks, my mom’s breast cancer came back. I also have a younger sister with pneumonia. Two of my immediate household members are severely immunocompromised, so I chose the model with minimum risks.
What did you like and/or dislike about remote-only learning during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you feel like it impacted your education, either positively or negatively?
Vaughn: What I disliked about distance learning was the misunderstanding between everyone. It was either internet issues or (a) Chromebook dying. What I liked about (it) was the shorter schedule, which was helpful for my working schedule. I would say it impacted my education negatively.
Amaya: I liked having classes later on in the day because I could sleep in a little, prepare myself for the day, then start my classes and homework. I also had enough time to get a babysitting job. I’m afraid these were the only things I enjoyed, though. Under remote learning I found it hard to stay motivated and focused, and the term “brain fog” became a regular phrase of mine. Household responsibilities also made distance learning ineffective.
What were some of the greatest challenges about being a student/senior student during the pandemic? Were there any changes you particularly disliked or enjoyed?
Vaughn: As a senior during the pandemic, I had to miss out on all of our school’s wonderful traditions. Traditions I’ve wished to do since I was a freshman. Changes I disliked was our lunch period being taken away.
Amaya: Applying to colleges and scholarships was the most challenging thing for me this year. Usually, we have access to the Career Center for our college/career resources and inquiries. But seldom did I have time to plan and make online Career Center appointments. And my parents are very busy, so there were only a few times a week where my parents and I could work together on my college materials. As challenging as this was, retrospectively I like this setback because it refined my skills in scheduling and planning ahead without much available to me.
What extracurricular activities are you involved in and were they impacted by the pandemic? If so, how?
Vaughn: I am involved in ASB (rally commissioner), French Honors Society, CSF, and many more. We were all impacted. Meetings were very scarce, but it gave ASB the upper hand to start bettering our school.
Amaya: I was a part of the CHS (Calaveras High School) girls’ soccer team for the first three years of high school. I’ve been heavily involved in CHS’s theater program, and as a four-year member of (California Scholarship Federation) I have tried to volunteer whenever possible (which wasn’t often, but I did my best). All of these things were impacted. I couldn’t play soccer for a fourth year because my family had to stay quarantined. I may have had a few volunteer opportunities before, but I had none due to the lockdown. Advanced Drama’s fall play was a video-adaptation of the show, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Now that I’m vaccinated, I am a part of CHS’s spring musical, but we have to make many accommodations to minimize health risks.
How were your social lives impacted during the pandemic? Were there ways in which you adapted to meet your social needs?
Vaughn: A lot of my peers went into homeschooling so they could graduate early and start work. But during the pandemic I developed a passion for writing, and I enjoy it a lot.
Amaya: For the first few months, social interactions were few and far between. A couple of my friends drove by my house to drop off presents for my birthday, but I wasn’t allowed to hug them. My friend, Zoe, came over for tea on the porch a couple of times, masked. Around Summer of 2020, I was invited into my friends’ Dungeons and Dragons group, which consisted of people who were also quarantining. My social needs were more satisfied over time as I came up with ways to see and talk to my friends safely, whether that meant only hanging out with people who were very careful, staying masked when around them, or calling friends that I could not see in person.
Were there any voluntary life changes or new activities you adopted during the pandemic? Did you notice any trends among your peers like dropping out of public school, getting jobs, etc.?
Amaya: A couple people I know got their last high school credits within the first half of the school year so they could graduate early. I noticed more friends getting jobs, but I’m not sure if that’s because of the pandemic or simply because we’re getting older. Nothing revolutionary happened for me over the pandemic. I got a new babysitting client, got a car, and started dating again, but these were things that aren’t strictly associated with the pandemic. I think it’s notable, however, that these life events persisted despite the pandemic’s limitations.
If you could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, would you change anything about how your education was handled by those in charge? What do you hope is learned from this experience?
Amaya: Though we didn’t have school for the first month of quarantine, resuming my junior year after the heavily extended spring break felt very disorganized. Some teachers didn’t seem emotionally or mentally well enough to fully return to academics again, and I know that the same went for many students. Other teachers were able to get right back onto their feet again. Returning to each class was a different pace of its own, and it was disorienting for me. Senior year, despite the changes, felt more consistent. I think this is because CUSD (Calaveras Unified School District) had time over the summer break to think of a way to adapt to this new world. So I think the lesson was already learned.
Are there any aspects of Covid-era education that you think were beneficial and/or will continue post-pandemic?
Amaya: I remember catching up with one of my teachers on the way to drop off my scholarship applications. They talked about how before the pandemic, at amusement parks or any place that dazzles the visitor’s eye, it was easy to spot tourists because they usually had masks on. When my cousin contracted GVHD after recovering from HLH, his immediate family began wearing masks every second they weren’t in their own home. Back then, that seemed odd to most people. But now I understand that it’s a sign of respect for the health of others. I hope that taking care of our health and looking out for others’ health is something we can continue as a common courtesy.
What is your favorite school-related memory during the pandemic? If you feel comfortable sharing, what is your worst memory?
Vaughn: My favorite school memory during Covid has to be the senior signing day parade we had. It was the first time we could all celebrate together. My worst memory during Covid was walking up to an “empty campus” and not seeing even half of our student body.
Amaya: My favorite memory is during the second quarter of my senior year, when I logged onto my first Google Meet for Advanced Drama. I witnessed the chaos that my beloved peers brought to the classroom before the pandemic as it persisted in spite of the lack of being in the same room. The chat was full of ... inside jokes—the same energy that we had when we last saw each other in person.
My worst memory was the third quarter of my senior year. I was very busy at home, so it was hard to pay attention in class. It’s hard to understand each new lesson in calculus when I was wiping counters, cooking lunch, changing a diaper, and so forth. I had to reteach myself the lessons for AP Calculus, and this was the first time a class has ever made me cry. I passed, with a hard-earned A, but I don’t think I would go through the third quarter again, even if someone paid me.
What are your plans post-graduation, and what are you looking forward to the most? Has the pandemic impacted your future plans?
Vaughn: After graduation, I will be attending (University of California,) Santa Barbara to get a bachelor’s in film and media studies. I look most forward to awesome in-person learning opportunities. Covid has spiked an interest level to study more due to extreme boredom which helped me get into a great school.
Amaya: I am looking to attend (University of California,) Berkeley with a major in environmental sciences (future field biologist, fingers crossed). The pandemic definitely changed my future plans. Before the pandemic, I was a devout anesthesiologist-to-be. Then the weight of online classes and having nothing to do and no one to see crushed me. I was burning out. I realized that I may have to endure 12 years of this. Would I be happy? Would it be worth it? Academically, I have what it takes. But mentally ... that’s another story. Hundreds of career aptitudes and existential crises later, and I discovered that environmental sciences would be a good fit for me, and it could help me cater to my passion for our planet and my green thumb.
Do you think your experiences as a student during the pandemic will impact you and your decisions moving forward? If so, how?
Amaya: Definitely. Distance learning is a procrastinator’s nightmare—I’m a procrastinator, so I know this very well. From every academic and mental challenge distance learning has introduced, a solution and new learning mechanism arose. The pandemic has already impacted me, in that I’ve learned what kind of learner I am and that I’ve also gotten better at asking for help. It’s changed my perspective on self-care and respect, and my internal voice (though it may be faint and infrequent) is much more productive than it used to be.