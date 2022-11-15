On Nov. 10, guests gathered at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp for the unveiling of the first robot in Calaveras County healthcare, the Mako SmartRobotics by the Stryker Corporation. 

Kate “Patricia” Higgins pays tribute to her late mother, Betty. 

 

According to the official pamphlets and the Stryker website, the Mako will allow surgeons to operate more precisely when performing joint replacement surgeries. This means, “Less bone and soft tissue damage compared to manual [procedures] and greater bone preservation,” reads the Mako handout. 

Greenhorn Creek Resort was packed with people waiting to get a look at the hospital's new robot.

 
Dr. Mirza explained the different types of joint surgeries that the Mako can be used for.
Dr. Mirza demonstrates some of Mako’s capabilities to guests.
