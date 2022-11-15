On Nov. 10, guests gathered at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp for the unveiling of the first robot in Calaveras County healthcare, the Mako SmartRobotics by the Stryker Corporation.
According to the official pamphlets and the Stryker website, the Mako will allow surgeons to operate more precisely when performing joint replacement surgeries. This means, “Less bone and soft tissue damage compared to manual [procedures] and greater bone preservation,” reads the Mako handout.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Faisal Mirza, who requested the machine for his practice, said that while testing the device before purchase, he pushed it as far as he could, almost trying to break it. He went on to explain that no matter how hard he pushed the robot he could not break it or force it to do anything it was not programmed to do, such as sever any type of nerves.
“The technology allows for smaller incisions, shorter time under anesthesia, and faster recovery for the patient,” said Archer. “We have spent several hours training staff and adjusting our processes based on the new technology. Healthcare demands that we are flexible and adaptable, so we are used to change. We spend a great deal of energy adjusting our processes and educating staff to ensure the change is well planned.”
The acquisition of this new piece of equipment, which will be at Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC), was made possible thanks to a donation by Kate “Patricia” Higgins and the Wings of Freedom Foundation.
In January of this year, the foundation made a $3-million donation for a new surgery center at MTMC in memory of Wings of Freedom founder Betty Higgins. This was on top of an already established $4.5-million donation for hospital upgrades.
“Betty was part of the community for over 50 years and quietly made her mark with numerous gifts to local entities,” said Director of Philanthropy for the Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation, Charanjit “CJ” Singh at the unveiling, who handled the negotiations between MTMC and the Wings of Freedom Foundation.
“This donation not only allowed us to purchase the robot, but it is also the sole reason we are in the midst of a construction project in the Surgery Department that will upgrade our overall patient and staff experience. To date, we have spent over $1 million on equipment and once the project is complete, we will have spent $7.5 million on equipment and construction to enhance our surgical program,” said MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer at the unveiling.
