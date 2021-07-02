Grant money totaling $34,000 will be award in January of 2022 as part of a local effort to address community health needs.
Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) recently announced that it has opened its 2022 community grants program. The program “is designed to support nonprofits that collaborate to address community health needs, particularly those that focus on underserved population,” according to a press release issued by MTMC.
To qualify, the projects seeking funding must involve a collaboration with three local organizations and be connect to MTMC, the health organization stated.
MTMC’s executive leadership will review and then decide which programs will best serve the unmet needs of the area as stated in the MTMC Community Needs Assessment.
The deadline for grant proposals is Aug. 31, and applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or have a fiscal agent that is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization able to administer the awarded funding.
For more information or to apply, visit marktwainmedicalcenter.org. Click on the “About Us” tab, then follow the link to “Community Grants.”