Medical office set to open after 10 years of building in Angels Camp

A long-awaited healthcare facility in Angels Camp will be welcoming its first patients on Thursday, the Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) announced Tuesday.
Located at 590 Stanislaus Street, the James Dalton Medical Office is the latest extension in the center’s network of clinics and specialty centers that serve Calaveras County communities.
It’s taken more than 10 years to build the facility, which was recently approved for licensing by the state, according to an MTMC press release.
“This is a community effort,” said Doug Archer, President and CEO of MTMC, in a statement. Archer praised the MTMC Foundation for contributing $2.6 million for the $7.5-million project. “The power of caring for one another should never be overlooked. This project illustrates the power of friends and neighbors working together to better their community. It is fitting that the facility is named for the late James Dalton, longtime Foundation board member with a vision for expanding local healthcare services. The Dalton Family are generous donors to this project.”
The clinic will offer primary care, including women and pediatric services, along with orthopedics, tele-psychiatrics, counseling services, laboratory and diagnostic imaging.
Employing 12 to 16 staff members, the clinic expects to treat 100 patients a day, according to Nicki Stevens, MTMC spokeswoman.
“The James Dalton Medical Office will offer residents of Angels Camp and neighboring communities on the Highway 4 corridor the opportunity to establish local healthcare relationships with primary care physicians,” Archer said. “That is a key first step in achieving and maintaining good health.”
A grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m.