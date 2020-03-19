Public Health has released a list of resources for individuals who may be adversely affected by loss of work and the closure of schools and businesses.
Calaveras County resources include Calaveras Unified Food Services, which will provide meals for students who are out of school, and a number of programs offered by Health and Human Services.
For more information on community resources including food stamps, cash assistance and mental health support, visit covid19.calaverasgov.us/Resources.
At the state level, Gov. Newsom has recently issued executive orders expediting the unemployment benefit application process for those impacted by COVID-19, as well as the authorization of local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slow foreclosures, and protect against utility shutoffs.
For localized information, call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 754-6460.