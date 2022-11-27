With the holidays and winter months comes the cold and flu season. As families gather to break bread and celebrate the holidays, state officials advise caution and illness prevention methods.
Concern among state leaders and school administrators coincides with a recent rise in RSV and other viruses, particularly in young children, with a possible Covid surge on the horizon.
Covid concerns during the holidays
While still a threat, some say Covid cases will increase with the holidays but are not likely to surge as high as last winter.
Two new subvariants of Omicron, called BQ.1 and BQ1.1, have been making the rounds recently, but not much is known about how rapidly they spread or if they pose more risk than their predecessors. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that as of Nov. 26, the two subvariants make up a combined 57.3% of all currently active cases in the U.S. and 57.7% of all cases in Region 9, which includes California and other western states and territories. While little is known about these newer variants, it has been reported that they may be more resistant to antibodies, making them a concern for immunocompromised individuals.
In Calaveras County, Covid cases have been relatively low in recent months, with the daily number of reported new cases between one and five since the first week of September. As of Nov. 22, Calaveras County’s health department reports 39 active cases, which at this time last year was lower, with only 27 active cases. However, last year’s Omicron variant and holiday gatherings likely contributed to a much larger spike in early to mid-January of this year, where the height saw as many as 160 new cases per day in the county.
High number of illness-related absences at local schools
Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) has recently seen a surge in illness-related absences in its schools.
On Nov. 15, CUSD posted an “Attendance Dashboard” on Facebook, stating that it “reflects daily absence data so far this school year.” The 12-month calendar shows blocks of dark red, red, yellow, or green corresponding to school dates that have had absences significantly above average,” “well above average,” average, and “well below average.” Those that are a dark red color indicate the highest number of absences, with over 300 absences reported throughout the district in one day. The red range reflects absences above the norm in the 250-299 range, while yellow indicates “average” absences of 200-249 students in a given day. Days with less than 200 absences are considered below average.
While the entire month of August saw only three school dates with this many absences, nearly the entire first half of November saw absences in the “significantly above average” category.
CUSD’s Facebook post was met with frustration by some. Several responses point out that parents are supposed to keep sick kids home, while the post included the statement, “Student success begins at attendance!” Comments on the school district’s post blame unreliable buses for kids missing school, too.
One commenter wrote, “Maybe someone at the DO should match up days transportation has issues (all. the. time.) and look at absence rates on those days. You’re probably causing your own problem.”
On Nov. 14, Mokelumne Hill Elementary reported that over one-third of the student body was “home sick with fever and respiratory symptoms,” according to a text alert sent to parents by the school district.
The alert stated, “your family is strongly encouraged to COVID test today,” and advised where free testing could be obtained, as well as offering free take-home tests.
Mokelumne Hill Elementary principal Tracey Terry confirmed in an email, “For the last two weeks Mokelumne Elementary has seen a large number of students absent from school due to illness. … We have no indication at this time that COVID was the cause of our high absences.”
Terry acknowledged that symptoms between Covid and other viruses can be similar and difficult to differentiate without testing.
Despite the recent rise in absences, the principal is warily optimistic that the worst is over, reporting that students “are recovering” and have already started returning to school. As far as concerns over a future Covid spike this winter, Terry stated, “I am hopeful this winter will be more of a return to normalcy for our students.”
Expert advice
In a press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), state epidemiologist and pediatrician Dr. Erica Pan stated, “As we prepare for Thanksgiving and holiday gatherings, we need to continue being vigilant in preventing the rapid spread of winter viruses. … As a pediatrician who specializes in infections, and a parent, it is concerning to see the rise in RSV and flu in babies, young children and our elderly population. It is crucial we are aware of prevention methods, but also, how to care for our loved ones at home, and what symptoms to be aware of for parents to seek care for their children.”
The press release also advises parents on how to care for sick children, stating, “For mild symptoms, Dr. Pan provides these tips to help ease discomfort:
“Reduce congestion with nasal saline with gentle suctioning. Patients should sit or lie upright when possible. Cool-mist humidification also helps to clear congestion and make people feel better.
“Make sure your loved ones get plenty of rest and drinks clear fluids such as water, broth or sports drinks to prevent dehydration. For infants, use electrolyte beverages such as Pedialyte. “Healthy snacks and small meals are also recommended.
“If your child has a fever (100 degrees or higher), acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be given to children 6 months of age and older. Infants and children should not be given aspirin as this can cause a rare but serious illness called Reye’s syndrome. Only use other medications or medications for infants less than 6 months old under the guidance of your health care provider.
“Follow dosing instructions listed on the back of the medication or from your health care provider.
Stay home at least 24 hours after there is no longer a fever or signs of a fever (without the use of fever-reducing medicine).”
The statement also recommends seeking medical care with the following symptoms:
Symptoms of lung disease: fast breathing, flaring nostrils, head bobbing, grunting, or wheezing while breathing; belly breathing; pauses in breathing
Symptoms of dehydration
Gray or blue color to tongue, lips or skin
Significantly decreased activity and alertness
Symptoms that worsen or do not improve after seven days
Fever in those under 3 months of age (12 weeks)
Fever above 104°F repeatedly for a child of any age
Poor sleep or fussiness, chest pain, ear tugging or ear drainage
Finally, it adds that some children are at higher risk for “severe disease” including newborns and infants aged 6 months old or younger, premature or low-birth weight infants, children with chronic medical conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, disorders weakening the immune system, or neuromuscular disorders.