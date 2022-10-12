 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Outdoors

Hetch Hetchy offers these late-season outings

  • Updated
  • Comments
11 Hetch Hetchy.jpg

Hetch Hetchy, a little visited area of Yosemite National Park, features numerous options for day hikers and backpackers.

Missing the mountains? Wildfires shortened the summer hiking season for many, and now colder temperatures have arrived in the High Sierra. Those yearning for happy trails could stick to the lowlands or wait until spring to lace up their boots. Consider a third option, though: a medium-Sierra destination like Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy.

Hetch Hetchy’s name and reservoir evoke thoughts of the century-old struggle over the dam that floods this valley, a great loss for John Muir and environmentalists. Decades earlier, Paiute and Miwok lost more here when European Americans evicted them from their treasured home of millennia. The area’s name derives from their word “hatchhatchie” which means “edible grasses.”

11 wapama falls.jpg

Wapama Falls and surrounding geography bear a curious resemblance to Yosemite Valley landmarks.
11 Lake Vernon.JPG

Lake Vernon highlights a 25-mile loop which attracts late-season backpackers.
0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.