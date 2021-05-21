Have you ever wanted to learn how to backpack but been too intimidated to try? The challenge with backpacking can be just that—if you’ve never done it, it can feel inaccessible.
“Starting from scratch in a new sport can be daunting,” said Kevin Hickey, co-owner of Tahoe Adventure Company where the name says it all. But with a personal love of outdoor adventure, Hickey and his team want to get people into nature anyway they can, even if that means establishing an education program to do so.
To help bridge the gap, the Tahoe Vista-based Tahoe Adventure Company decided to add a Backpacking 101 course to its line-up of adrenaline-pumping summer outings, which includes rentals and guided tours for a myriad of land and water sports. The program is geared toward those new to backpacking, including families with kids, and teaches route planning, navigation and packing tips, all with a knowledgeable guide at the helm.
The goal of the course is to foster comfort in the wilderness and in backpacking to help attendees enjoy backpacking confidently, and eventually get out on their own.
“With more people looking to venture outside, and backpacking being a great way to reconnect with friends and nature, we felt there was a need to offer guests an option that focused on learning the basic skills to get started,” Hickey said.
The first Backpacking 101 course is scheduled for June 12-13, an approximately five-mile trek that will encompass one overnight stay. The cost is $525 per person and includes use of necessary gear, including camp equipment for food preparation and water filtration and camp safety supplies such as stoves, water filters, bear canisters, cookware and tents. Permit fees are also included in the program cost.
“We are COVID-ready and have been safely and successfully running guided adventures for over a year now,” Hickey assured. “Guests can be confident that all protocols are being strictly followed.”
The beginners’ course is in addition to Tahoe Adventure Company’s other backpacking excursions, which are available on an on-demand basis and range in difficulty from easy to hard. Treks take place in Truckee or Tahoe and current offerings span two to five days and four to 22 miles.
To get in on the inaugural Backpacking 101 event, log onto tahoeadventurecompany.com and toggle to the “Land Adventures” section. Under “Backpacking Courses,” there will be a button to book. Fifty percent of the total cost is due upfront as a deposit. If weather becomes a problem, trips will be rescheduled. A direct link is available at tahoeadventurecompany.com/ourtrips/landadventures/backpacking-courses.
For other backpacking excursions, toggle to “Land Adventures” and click “Backpacking” and choose from several locations, durations and difficulty levels.
While you’re on the website, check out some of Tahoe Adventure Company’s other offerings including paddleboard and kayak rentals and tours, mountain bike rentals (with delivery available), guided hikes, rock climbing outings and sail packages.