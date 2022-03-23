The Calaveras County Public Health Division has reported five additional Covid-related deaths in recent weeks.
The deaths include a male in his 50s, another male in his 60s, a female in her 70s, another female in her 80s, and a third female in her 90s.
“To those people experiencing the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, the team at Calaveras Public Health offers our condolences,” a March 21 social media post from the health department reads.
The latest countywide Covid numbers are low, with just three confirmed active cases and zero hospitalizations reported on March 21.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 7,249 reported cases, and just over 57% of county residents have been fully vaccinated.
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines, visit covid19.calaverasgov.us.