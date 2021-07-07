A longtime Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse at Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) recently achieved her dream.
Polly Dodds, of Copperopolis, is taking on a new role as a family nurse practitioner at the Copperopolis Medical Clinic.
“Polly has been a valued member of our health care team as an ICU RN for many years,” MTMC Co-Medical Director Dean Kelaita, MD, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome her into our organization in a new role as nurse practitioner. Our patients and community will be well served by Polly in this new capacity.”
MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer said that Dodds has cared for some of the most vulnerable and sick patients throughout her career.
“She has a perspective that will be of tremendous value and insight as a nurse practitioner,” he said. “In addition to her intensive care nursing experience, she has also been providing emergency care in the valley.”
Dodds first earned her Associate of Science in Nursing at San Joaquin Delta College before obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas. More recently, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner through California State University, Stanislaus.
“I have spent 12 years in the ICU at MTMC,” Dodds said. “The hospital community has supported me from a new graduate nurse to nurse practitioner and all the steps in between. I have loved supporting my community through my work as an intensive care nurse. And now I look forward to following a new path as a family nurse practitioner giving care to my neighbors throughout Calaveras County, with the goal of joining with patients to preserve and improve their health throughout their lifespan.”