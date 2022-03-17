The first Murphys Irish Day since 2019 will happen on Saturday, March 19, with the return of all the classics including a parade, musicians and artisanal shopping.
Check the Calaveras Enterprise Calendar for details and other upcoming events.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The first Murphys Irish Day since 2019 will happen on Saturday, March 19, with the return of all the classics including a parade, musicians and artisanal shopping.
Check the Calaveras Enterprise Calendar for details and other upcoming events.