Day o’ the green

From entertainers on stilts to musical parade entries, locals and visitors turned out in droves for the annual Murphys Irish Day in 2019. 

The first Murphys Irish Day since 2019 will happen on Saturday, March 19, with the return of all the classics including a parade, musicians and artisanal shopping.

