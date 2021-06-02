Between Jan. 1 and May 30, over 2,800 wildfires have burned about 16,800 acres across the state of California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
In order to raise awareness during critical fire conditions, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (Calaveras OES) has partnered with local fire departments, Cal Fire and local schools to display banners during Red Flag Warnings.
“The National Weather Service (NWS) issues Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches to alert fire departments of the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and dry conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity,” a statement from Calaveras OES reads. “The type of weather patterns that can cause a watch or warning include low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels, the possibility of dry lightning strikes, or any combination of the above.”
A Fire Weather Watch is one level below a Red Flag Warning, which is the highest level of alert.
“During (Red Flag Warnings) extreme caution is urged by all residents, because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire,” the statement reads.
Calaveras OES advises residents to take the following precautions during Red Flag Warnings:
Between Jan. 1 and May 30, over 2,800 wildfires have burned about 16,800 acres across the state of California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
In order to raise awareness during critical fire conditions, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (Calaveras OES) has partnered with local fire departments, Cal Fire and local schools to display banners during Red Flag Warnings.
“The National Weather Service (NWS) issues Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches to alert fire departments of the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and dry conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity,” a statement from Calaveras OES reads. “The type of weather patterns that can cause a watch or warning include low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels, the possibility of dry lightning strikes, or any combination of the above.”
A Fire Weather Watch is one level below a Red Flag Warning, which is the highest level of alert.
“During (Red Flag Warnings) extreme caution is urged by all residents, because a simple spark can cause a major wildfire,” the statement reads.
Calaveras OES advises residents to take the following precautions during Red Flag Warnings:
- Never mow or trim dry grass on a Red Flag Warning Day. (Mow before 10 a.m. on a day when it’s not hot and windy).
- Never use lawn mowers in dry vegetation.
- Spark arrestors are required in wildland areas on all portable gasoline powered equipment.
- Never pull vehicles over in dry grass.
- Ensure trailer chains don’t drag on the ground.
- Never burn landscape debris like leaves or branches on NO Burn Days or when it’s windy or areas where not allowed.
To be notified of Red Flag Warnings, sign up for Calaveras Alert at oes.calaverasgov.us/notifications. After signing into your account, click “Edit” next to “My Subscriptions,” check “Weather Alerts,” and click “Save.”
NWS Sacramento also notifies the public of Red Flag Warnings on its Facebook Page.