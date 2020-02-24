The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), in cooperation with Sierra Pacific Industries, will be conducting a prescribed burn near the southern boundary of Big Trees State Park Feb. 25 to Feb. 27. Operations will start at 9 a.m.

Located east of the community of Arnold, the project is designed to “reduce ground-level fuels, creating a more fire-resilient environment as well as improving forest health,” a Cal Fire press release reads.

Although the burn will take place in the day, some fire activity may be visible at night, and smoke may be present several days after.

Fire engines and hand crews will be assigned to the prescribed burn.

