The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce held a first-of-its-kind Rural Chamber Summit on Oct. 13-14 at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys.
The event featured guest speakers including Tara Lynn Gray from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and Les Fong and Preet Ahluwalia from the Office of Small Business Development Centers.
The summit was inspired by the idea that at larger chamber summits organized in cities like San Diego, San Francisco, L.A. and Sacramento, “we never really address the issues of rural chambers,” according to Martin Huberty, CEO of the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce.
“So we decided that we would host a conference, and we did it in Murphys at Ironstone Vineyards, and we invited every rural chamber in California and Nevada to attend,” he said.
The Summit had 29 participants from near and far including chamber CEOs, board members, and staff. The two-day conference was packed with speakers and included a “walk and talk” excursion to Calaveras Big Trees State Park on Friday morning.
Morgan Gace, the former CEO of the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and local business owner, “spoke on the power of social media,” according to a press release. Heather Luzzi, district director for the Sacramento chapter of the Small Business Association spoke on the challenges of small business owners who want to grow their business and the federal monies that are available.
Huberty and Calaveras chamber president Sherri Reusche presented a fundraising workshop, and Huberty also presented alongside Jody Franklin, Executive Director of the El Dorado County Tourist Bureau, on the importance of chambers partnering with their local visitors bureau.
Hall of Fame motivational keynote speaker Roger Crawford shared his “Rebound, Reset and Reaching Higher” presentation, which is “designed to help audiences rebound from change, reset their mindset, and reach higher levels of achievement,” according to his website. “Chamber guru” Frank Kenny also presented on “the relevance of rural chambers in 2022 and 2023” with his talk titled "Grow Your Chamber by Playing to your Strengths!"
Local voices shared their perspective as well. Bonnie Randall spoke to the chambers about her successful Arnold-based business, Hinterhaus, and Sandra Hess from the Calaveras Wine Grape Alliance spoke about Calaveras County’s wine industry.
Huberty stated, “It was nice to talk to people who actually go through the same things we do as far as trying to fund the chamber, what works and what doesn’t work, how to make chambers relevant in 2022.”
He continued, “My favorite takeaway is honestly just how engaged everybody was, and I felt really good about that. I felt like we really had our finger on the pulse of what people wanted to know and hear, and that was fantastic.”
The Calaveras Chamber of Commerce stated in a press release Monday, “It was so wonderful to find common ground with these Chambers. This will become an annual event for us and we are so excited to see what our future brings.”
“Everybody was thrilled that came,” said Huberty, adding that everybody who attended the summit said that they plan to attend again next year. The Second Annual Rural Chamber Summit is scheduled for Oct. 5-6, 2023.