Sheriff’s Log
Monday, June 13
Assault
9:47 a.m., Copperopolis – Assault; report taken. Arrowhead Street.
Theft
11:52 a.m., Campo Seco – Theft; report taken. Campo Seco Road.
Disturbance
7:25 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Treosti Place.
Tuesday, June 14
Vandalism
4:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Gold Creek Drive.
Burglary
6:11 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. North Main Street.
Trespassing
8:34 a.m., Murphys – Trespassing; arrest made. Darby Russell Road.
Wednesday, June 15
Burglary
9:21 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Trespassing
9:45 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; open doors and lights on in a building that should be vacant. Report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Burglary
7:28 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Thursday, June 16
Suspicious person
2:07 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; citation issued. Highway 26.
Theft
3:58 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; caller will be filing online. No report taken. North Main Street.
Disturbance
9:51 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Morado Circle.
Friday, June 17
Suspicious circumstances
8:28 a.m., Arnold – Suspicious circumstances; someone snooping around equipment at night on a work site. No report taken. Stanislaus Drive.
Theft
1:45 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; citation issued. Highway 12.
Suspicious circumstances
10:57 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious circumstances; attempted break-in to a residence. Report taken. Lakemont Drive.
Saturday, June 18
Alarm sounding
1:03 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; burglary found. Spangler Lane.
Theft
7:47 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Whittle Road.
Theft
2:02 p.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Whittle Road.
Sunday, June 19
Cruelty to animals
11:29 a.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Siegel Street.
Suspicious person
12:31 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; citation issued. East St. Charles Street.
Vandalism
1:52 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; report taken. Six Mile Road.
Booking Log
Monday, June 13
Jose Gochez, 35, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. at the 3100 block of Highway 12 in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, June 17
Joshua Lee Connolly, 44, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. at the 6900 block of Old Miners Way in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, possessing a short-barrelled rifle and violating parole.