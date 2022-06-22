Sheriff’s Log

Monday, June 13

Assault

9:47 a.m., Copperopolis – Assault; report taken. Arrowhead Street.

Theft

11:52 a.m., Campo Seco – Theft; report taken. Campo Seco Road.

Disturbance

7:25 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Treosti Place.

Tuesday, June 14

Vandalism

4:31 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Gold Creek Drive.

Burglary

6:11 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. North Main Street.

Trespassing

8:34 a.m., Murphys – Trespassing; arrest made. Darby Russell Road.

Wednesday, June 15

Burglary

9:21 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Trespassing

9:45 a.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; open doors and lights on in a building that should be vacant. Report taken. Gold Strike Road.

Burglary

7:28 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.

Thursday, June 16

Suspicious person

2:07 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; citation issued. Highway 26.

Theft

3:58 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; caller will be filing online. No report taken. North Main Street.

Disturbance

9:51 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; no report taken. Morado Circle.

Friday, June 17

Suspicious circumstances

8:28 a.m., Arnold – Suspicious circumstances; someone snooping around equipment at night on a work site. No report taken. Stanislaus Drive.

Theft

1:45 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; citation issued. Highway 12.

Suspicious circumstances

10:57 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious circumstances; attempted break-in to a residence. Report taken. Lakemont Drive.

Saturday, June 18

Alarm sounding

1:03 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; burglary found. Spangler Lane.

Theft

7:47 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Whittle Road.

Theft

2:02 p.m., Angels Camp – Theft; report taken. Whittle Road.

Sunday, June 19

Cruelty to animals

11:29 a.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Siegel Street.

Suspicious person

12:31 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; citation issued. East St. Charles Street.

Vandalism

1:52 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; report taken. Six Mile Road.

Booking Log

Monday, June 13

Jose Gochez, 35, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. at the 3100 block of Highway 12 in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Friday, June 17

Joshua Lee Connolly, 44, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. at the 6900 block of Old Miners Way in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, possessing a short-barrelled rifle and violating parole.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.