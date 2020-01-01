With holiday season winding down, homeowners may be wondering what to do with that dying pine tree in their living rooms.
Luckily for Calaveras County residents, free curbside services are available. For others, a family trip to the Rock Creek Solid Waste Facility in Milton or a local transfer station could be a fun activity to keep the spirit alive as their Christmas tree passes into the ether.
California Waste Recovery Systems (Cal-Waste), which collects garbage and recyclables from about 7,400 customers in the county, offers a free curbside tree pick-up from Jan. 2 to 10 if homeowners schedule it.
The Galt-based company hauled 90 live trees from Calaveras County to the Rock Creek Solid Waste Facility last year, according to Customer Solutions Manager Janette de Jong.
Artificial trees can be picked up via Cal-Waste’s bulk waste pick-up service, which comes at an additional cost.
Call Cal-Waste Customer Service at 795-1532 or email to customerservicecalaveras@cal-waste.com to schedule a live Christmas tree pick up.
Calaveras County Integrated Waste Management will accept trees until Feb. 1 at the following locations, according to myMotherlode.com:
• Rock Creek Landfill: 12021 Hunt Road, Milton 754-6403
• Wilseyville Transfer Station: 4598 Blizzard Mine Road, Wilseyville 293-7277
• Red Hill Transfer Station: 5314 Red Hill Road, Vallecito 736-2144