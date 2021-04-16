Blue ribbons and jeans bring awareness to sexual assault

At the Calaveras Crisis Center in San Andreas, blue ribbons and jeans hung across the porch tell stories of silent suffering and resilience.
The jeans were decorated by survivors of sexual assault roughly a decade ago.
“You’ll see that one side is darker. It’s what they’re going through at this moment or have been through, and the other side is what they’d like their future to look like,” said Celeste Mata, direct services manager at the Crisis Center.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and April 28 is National Denim Day. On Denim Day, communities are called upon to show support for sexual assault survivors in a seemingly odd way—by wearing their favorite jeans.
Denim Day originated out of protests in opposition to a 1998 Italian Supreme Court decision to overturn a 1992 rape conviction based on the tight jeans the victim wore. According to the decision, the victim must have had to help her rapist remove her jeans, thus giving consent.
“The victim was an 18-year-old girl; she was picked up by her 45-year-old married driving instructor. He takes her to an isolated road, pulls her out of her car, wrestles her out of one leg of her jeans and forcefully rapes her. Then threatens her with death if she tells anyone and makes her drive the car home,” states a news release issued by The Resource Connection, a non-profit organization in Calaveras and Amador counties that administers the Calaveras Crisis Center. “Denim Day has grown into a movement to bring awareness and eliminate victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence.”
The community is invited to show support on April 28 by posting a selfie on Instagram wearing jeans, tagged #CalaverasCrisisCenter.
The crisis center provides counseling and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. In 2020, the center served 96 sexual-assault-related clients—a decrease from the 118 served in 2019.
According to Mata, fewer reported incidents may not mean fewer incidents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, victims in 2020 may have been living in close quarters with their abuser and were, therefore, less likely to report.
Within the first quarter of 2021 alone, there have been 38 reports of sexual assault cases made to the crisis center. If the trend continues, it could indicate that incidents are actually on the rise.
“It’s pretty significant for the first quarter, but we never know,” Mata said.
Not all sexual assualt calls made to the crisis center originate in Calaveras County. Many victims choose to report in other communities to avoid detection and stigma within their own. Likewise, some cases (not involving children) reported to the Crisis Center are never reported to law enforcement, thus creating disparity between the number of actual incidents and criminal cases filed.
“It’s not something that we can pretend doesn’t happen here, because it does,” Mata said. “For the general public, I’d like to see just the awareness of it, because people don’t want to talk about sexual assault. … (Also), just letting survivors know that they’re not alone, and they can reach out, and there’s hope for them.”
The Calaveras Crisis Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims and survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault: (209) 754-4011 or (209) 754-1300 for non-emergencies.