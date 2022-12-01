Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Nov. 21
Trespassing
12:16 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Trespassing; arrest made. West Murray Creek Road.
Disturbance
2:08 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; report taken. Independence Road.
Battery
2:20 p.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Second Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Subject arrested
12:20 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Traffic stop
3:36 p.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; citation issued. Pope and California streets.
Vandalism
3:43 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; no report taken. High School Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Burglary
8:28 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Highway 4.
Theft
10:42 a.m., Paloma – Theft; no report taken. Gwin Mine Road and Gwin Street.
Theft
3:28 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; no report taken. South Railroad Flat Road and East Old Emigrant Trail.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Disturbance
8:44 a.m., Jenny Lind – Disturbance; report taken. Scenic Valley Drive.
Suspicious person
1:24 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 4 and Dunbar Road.
Assault
5:53 p.m., Copperopolis – Assault; report taken. Stone Street.
Friday, Nov. 25
7:47 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; two vehicles spray-painted the night before. Report taken. Lewis Avenue.
Theft
12:20 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; phone stolen. Report taken. Daphne Street.
Trespassing
1:03 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; trespasser keeps returning. Arrest made. Russell Road.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Vandalism
8:25 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Chestnut Street.
Disturbance
10:35 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; arrest made. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Battery
11:44 a.m., Murphys – Battery; physical altercation. Report taken. Main Street.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Battery
1:16 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; altercation at a business. Report taken. Highway 12.
Vandalism
4:21 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; window broken at an empty storefront. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Battery
4:27 p.m., Burson – Battery; altercation reported. Report taken. Warren Road.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Nov. 21
Austin Byrum Martin, 19, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. at the 8200 block of West Murray Creek Road in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Micah Alan Baars, 23, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. at O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Patrick Alexander Fair, 26, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of preventing or dissuading a victim or witness.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Michael Eugene Ratkowski Jr., 38, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at Highway 4 and Dunbar Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 39, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. at Animal Services in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 39, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. at the 900 block of Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Bryan Keith Larue, 38, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. at the 200 block of Treat Avenue in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Chelsea Charlene Bonner, 32, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. at the 2600 block of Mittleman Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.
James Dale Ray, 37, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. at the 2600 block of Mittleman Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failing to appear on a felony charge.