Cold temperatures and pouring rain didn’t stop residents from attending a lecture by local author Michael Skenfield at the Angels Camp Museum on Dec. 1.
Skenfield has more than 50 years of field experience as a forester in the Sierra Nevada. After working as a staff forester for the U.S. Forest Service in the Stanislaus National Forest until 1975, he started a local consulting business as a forester, endangered species biologist and a professional wetland scientist.
However, Skenfield didn’t come to the museum to talk about his career, but to give a lecture about his new book and first effort at publishing, “Historic Trees of the California Gold Rush Towns.”
The lecture covered the characteristics and uses of local native and non-native trees, changes in the landscape following the Gold Rush and modern forestry practices.
The book itself takes on the subject of shade trees in Gold Rush towns planted between the beginning of the Gold Rush in 1849 and the coming of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869. It also includes a history of tree exploitation during the early Gold Rush, an overview of local tree ecology and profiles of representative historic tree species.
“What I found, working up and down the foothills, slowly observing, but over time realizing, you know those deciduous trees, they’ve got some stories to them, especially the really old ones,” he said.
The Gold Rush led to rapid deforestation around mining towns, as newcomers felled trees for firewood, housing, underground mines, flumes and tools.
“As merchants moved in and set shops up … they very quickly realized that the summers were hot and they needed shade,” he said.
Because settlers wanted to have shade trees as soon as possible in their new towns, they sometimes brought live young trees with them by wagon or by ship to California.
“I want to identify those really old trees, the ones brought in the hard way,” Skenfield said. “There are a number of different stories that came to me over time that indicated that there were periods when even some of the early immigrants brought trees with them.”
While working as a consultant over the past 15 years, Skenfield had the opportunity to tour the Gold Rush towns of the foothills and conduct research for his book. He compiled a list of 30 representative ornamental and shade trees likely brought to the foothills during the early years of the Gold Rush. These include ash, American chestnut, American elm, cypress, hackberry, hickory and locust trees.
Skenfield said that the landscape of the county has changed dramatically since the Gold Rush, even in areas where native trees grow today.
“It’s been kind of humorous to me, that I’ll have a lot of people move up from urban areas to this place, and they go out and get a little acreage, and they’ll have their protected wilderness; they won’t touch it,” he said. “And I hate to tell them, ‘Folks, this is no wilderness. This has been completely obliterated down to soil, and has grown up the way it is now – what you’re seeing – in the past 100 years or so.’”
The clearing of trees around mining towns transformed the countryside in the foothills, Skenfield said.
“A lot of things have happened with the ecology – the change in the relationships of the plants. Typically, if you have a heavy woodland, you also have a lot of moisture on the ground. You have a different type of plant growing on the ground when you have all the trees removed and the sun is beating on it,” he said. “The Angels landscape is a good example. In old lithographs that we have, we see that the pine stands came down, and we’re pretty sure they came down into the Angels area … and now we don’t really have them here.”
“Burning by ranchers also played a role”, Skenfield said.
“A lot of burning was done. There was pre-European burning on a regular basis by the Native Americans, but not as extensively as when the ranchers came in,” he said. “Burning has a lot of effects on the landscape, because it’s going to cut down on the age of trees that grow up if they can’t withstand the burning.”
Skenfield said that even the transportation of water affected the local ecology.
“With the introduction of the ditches and canals that brought water down, it also brought species down,” he said. “If you bring moisture down into drier slopes below, those species that were growing in the more moist conditions above can migrate down.”
Hydraulic mining transformed the area, Skenfield said.
“You go out of town, and you can see areas that might have been native topography, but most of it isn’t,” he said. “Most of it is big, sharp ravines that were carved out by the hydraulic mining. So many things that have happened around our towns have changed their characteristics, and it is very difficult to talk about it as wilderness.”
Skenfield’s wife, Janet, typed up and edited the book; his daughter, Kristin, supplied the illustrations at the beginning of the chapters; and another daughter and online publisher, Bethany, published the book.
“All of us need a lot of help in what we do,” he said. “I had all this great help.”
Skenfield would like to write a sequel to the book, and encouraged anyone with stories involving historic Gold Rush trees to contact him at Michael W. Skenfield, P.O. Box 747, Murphys, CA 95247; or at californiagoldrushtrees.com.
The lecture was one of several scheduled at the museum over the next few months, Museum Coordinator Chuck Schneider said.
“We started this about 10 years ago,” Schneider said. “We try to run it from September to April.”
On Jan. 5, Dave Bunnell will give a talk on cave photography. On Feb. 2, Frank Tortorich speaks on Snowshoe Thompson. And on March 1, Joan Allday will give a lecture on the history of the Calaveras Big Trees.
“We have a core of 20 foundation members who always seem to show up,” Schneider said. “We had 30-something people in here today, so that was good. If we get 30 or more, I’d say it’s pretty successful.”