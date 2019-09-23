Locals rally for global climate strike

A large group of locals waved handmade signs and chanted slogans at the intersection of Highways 4 and 49 in Angels Camp last Friday to protest inadequate government action to confront climate change.
The rally was part of a global climate strike, the largest climate protest in world history.
The worldwide event grew out of the Fridays for Future movement, which began in August of 2018 when 15-year-old Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks in order to protest her government’s lack of action on climate change.
Thunberg posted her activities online, and her videos soon went viral. She decided to continue her protests every Friday until Swedish policies fell in line with the Paris agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius.
Over the past year, millions of students have joined Thunberg by leaving their classrooms on Fridays to lobby their local governments to take action on climate change.
The gathering in Angels Camp was one of over 3,500 events across more than 150 countries around the world, just ahead of the Sept. 23 United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City.
Close to 100 people attended the event in Angels Camp. Residents of all ages waved signs with sayings like, “There Is No Planet B,” “Fossil Fuels = Extinction” and “Make Climate Great Again!”
As one side of the street filled with protestors, some crossed the highway to display signs from the other side of the intersection.
Standing side by side, several locals held large individual letters spelling out, “Save Our Planet.”
A group of drummers played on the corner, and chants occasionally rose up from the crowd. Numerous supporters honked their horns and waved from their vehicles as they passed by on the busy roadway, drawing cheers from the gathering.
Mickey Williamson was the main organizer for Friday’s rally.
“I knew that the youth around the world were taking this day to step up and act for their future, and I wanted Calaveras to be part of that,” Williamson said. “I didn’t want to ignore it. I wanted to make sure that we supported them and what they stand for.”
Although Williamson believes that global warming is partially human-induced, she said that action is necessary regardless of the causes of climate change.
“If we could stop the warming by doing some things, if we could stop the species extinction, and the trees dying, and the fires burning, really, who cares where it came from?” she said.
While Williamson has been participating in rallies in Angels Camp on the corner of Hwy 4 and Hwy 49 since President Trump was elected in 2016, she said the climate strike drew the largest crowd yet.
“I would have been happy with 20 (people),” she said. “I am really glad that there are this many people who care.”
Charnette Boylan wore a tie-dye shirt and waved a sign reading, “Earth Needs Your Help Now!”
“The number one crisis is what’s happening to the Earth,” she said. “We might inspire some people to think about it, and join in, and do something and maybe make a change.”
Although Boylan had attended similar events in the county in the past, she had never seen such a big turnout.
“There are people here who I’ve never seen before. It’s great,” she said. “It is (the biggest turnout I’ve seen) for this corner right here, and probably for this county too.”
Nick Dabern, who has a background in climate science, talked about why he decided to participate.
“Humans are expelling 2.9 million pounds of carbon dioxide into the global environment every second, and it’s running unchecked in the name of greed, so I feel just like pretty much everyone else here, that it’s important and we need to do something about it,” he said. “We’re still focused on old technologies and afraid to take the next step into green technology, which is where the future is going to go … if we can actually get there in time.”
Marcie Powers waved her sign from across the street of the main group of protestors.
“I think all Americans need to unite behind the science. The science speaks the truth, and many people haven’t read the science, and they are skeptics,” she said. “But I truly believe that this is an existential threat to our world and our survival. If we don’t act, we are going to be in danger of losing this planet and all of the people on it.”
Powers said that she was encouraged by the large turnout on Friday.
“We’ve seen a lot of rallies since we moved here three years ago, and this is definitely the most people we have ever seen,” she said. “I don’t think that there is another issue like this that’s inspired so many people to come out and say, ‘It’s time for action.’”
In New York City earlier in the day, Thunberg addressed a large crowd of supporters.
“This Monday, world leaders are going to be gathered here in New York City for the United Nations Climate Action Summit,” she said. “The eyes of the world will be on them. They have a chance to prove that they, too, are united behind the science. They have a chance to take leadership to prove they actually hear us. Do you think they hear us?”
“No!” the crowd shouted in response.
“We will make them hear us,” Thunberg said, to enthusiastic applause. “This is only the beginning.”
A second round of global protests is planned for Friday, Sept. 27.