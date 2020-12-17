Reported from Calaveras County Department of Public Works:
Fourth Crossing Road closed due to accident.
Please be advised that the California Highway Patrol has issued a complete road closure of Fourth Crossing Road, from State Route 49 to Dogtown Road due to an overturned cattle trailer.
The road will be reopened as soon as possible. Unfortunately we do not have an estimated time of reopening.
Please use alternate routes to avoid the impacted area.
Contact Calaveras County Public Works immediately at (209) 754-6401 to report any road related issues.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.