Reported from Calaveras County Department of Public Works:
Fourth Crossing Road closed due to accident.
Please be advised that the California Highway Patrol has issued a complete road closure of Fourth Crossing Road, from State Route 49 to Dogtown Road due to an overturned cattle trailer.
The road will be reopened as soon as possible. Unfortunately we do not have an estimated time of reopening.
Please use alternate routes to avoid the impacted area.
Contact Calaveras County Public Works immediately at (209) 754-6401 to report any road related issues.