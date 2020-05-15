A 6.5-magnitude earthquake that hit western Nevada Friday morning had houses rattling throughout the Mother Lode, but no serious injuries or damage have been reported locally, officials say.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported at 4 a.m. Friday that the epicenter was approximately 35 miles outside of Tonopah, Nev., which is roughly 100 miles east of Yosemite National Park.
The initial quake, which was followed by several high-magnitude aftershocks through the morning, occurred as a result of a “strike slip faulting in the shallow crust of the North America plate,” according to the USGS.
More than 15,000 "Did You Feel It?" reports had been submitted to USGS Friday morning, but there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage, the agency stated.
This morning’s temblor was Nevada's largest earthquake in 66 years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Greg Stark confirmed Friday that dispatch received a couple calls from residents following the quake, but had no damage to report.
Area residents took to social media to report feeling the quake.
“Holy richter scale, batman,” wrote Cynthia Kirkpatrick on the Mother Lode Fire and Police Info Facebook page around 4 a.m. Friday. “Things sure are rockin' here in Pioneer.”
Wilseyville resident Sheryl McKeown Harper told the Enterprise Friday that her bed “did the hokey pokey” at 4 a.m., and it was a “shaker” that lasted “quite a few seconds.”
“Nothing even fell over, but it rattled and shook,” McKeown Harper said, adding that she heard her house making “rattles and groans.”