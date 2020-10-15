census taker
The count for the 2020 Census will come to an end Thursday following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday allowing the Trump administration to end census field operations.

“As of Oct. 12, 2020, 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for so far in the 2020 Census, with 33.1% counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 66.8% of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail,” a press release from the Census Bureau reads.

Locals who haven’t yet responded to the census can do so online until midnight on Thursday. Residents can also respond by phone through 11 p.m. on Thursday. In order to respond by mail, paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15.

“Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years,” a statement from the Census Bureau reads.

To respond to the census online, my2020census.gov.

To respond by phone, call (844) 330-2020 for English, or (844) 468-2020 for Spanish.

